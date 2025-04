Bahrain Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "Bahrain up next! I'm excited to be racing here this weekend. It's the first evening race of the season, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do in different conditions to what we've had so far.

"We've hit a good momentum with back-to-back double podiums. We're so early into the season, but we can already see that every point counts. And that's what we'll continue to aim for - a fun race and more points in the bag. Let's go!"

Oscar Piastri: "It has been three very encouraging race weekends so far in 2025. I've felt like I've had very strong pace and I'm taking real momentum with me to Bahrain.

"The car feels great so credit to the team for all the hard work. I'm looking forward to getting down to business at the track."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "After a positive result in Suzuka, we now return to Bahrain ready for the first evening race of the year.

"The MCL39 has proven to be competitive over the first three races but we remain realistic about the work we have to do to maintain our competitiveness. Pre-Season testing here in February was relatively positive, but we expect to find slightly different conditions on our return now in April.

"We look forward to seeing everyone again at our second home race in Bahrain. The support we receive here has always been deeply appreciated and motivates us to keep pushing as hard as we can to secure more points, podiums and wins."

Bahrain International Circuit

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.412km/3.363 miles

Total race distance: 308.238km/191.530 miles

Number of corners: 15 (9 right, 4left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3