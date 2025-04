Bahrain Grand Prix: Preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "To win in Japan was an amazing moment for the Team and a perfect send off for Honda, who we have had such a great relationship and a lot of success with over the years. It is amazing to have four wins in a row there and was a great start to the triple header. It was a good boost for the Team and now we can hopefully go into this week with a bit more confidence. Bahrain is typically somewhere where we have gone well; the track is very technical and of course it is under night race conditions which is a bit different. It is going to be hot and think it will be tough race for us. There are still things to improve on the car: we are still working on our tyre management and lacking some pace so we will just need to work hard and constantly push the car to the limit. However, I do always enjoy going there so looking forward to seeing what this week brings and hopefully we can maximise the performance of the car as best we can."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I am looking forward to being in Bahrain this weekend and having time to fully focus on racing with my Team. Japan was a crazy week, the whole build up was very busy and the week itself too. I loved having my home race but I am equally excited to have a quieter week in Bahrain to get to grip with this car properly, really work with my Team and settle into life with Oracle Red Bull Racing. I learnt so much across the weekend in Suzuka, I understand the RB21 so much better now and also how the Team operate in different ways to what I have been used to. It's down to me to apply that now and make sure I can perform and get the most from this car. Bahrain is a track we all know very well and will be totally different conditions to Japan, so I need to get up to speed quickly and ensure qualifying goes well this week. I think if I can understand our tyre prep better then I can put the car in a better place for race day and hopefully score the points and performance I know we are capable of."

Fast Facts

• The Team have recorded a one-two finish in the last two Bahrain Grand Prix, leading every lap in both races.

• Red Bull Racing drivers have started from pole position on more occassions (five) than any other positions on the grid in Bahrain GP history.

• Max's race-winning performance in Japan moved him to within 38 laps of Sebastian Vettel's total all-time laps led (3,501). Max currently sits fourth behind Seb, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

• Yuki became the 65th driver to score points in their Formula One debut when he finished 9th at the 2021 Bahrain GP.

• Max's emphatic win at Sakhir International Circuit was the fifth 'Grand Slam' victory of his career. Only Hamilton (six) and Jim Clark (eight) have achieved this feat more.