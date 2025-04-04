Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Of course, it was quite chaotic out there for everyone with the red flags so, like everyone else, we couldn't complete what we wanted to do.

"This meant that today has been quite difficult for us as we were trying different things in the car and a lot of things weren't clicking as much as we would have liked. It is quite difficult to put the lap down: you need quite a lot of confidence and commitment around here and, at the moment, I feel like I still have a bit of work to do.

"I was on the soft tyre, which requires a lot of management, and you can't really push it so I only got about three laps at the end which wasn't a great read. I think Yuki started off really well today even though FP1 and FP2 was very chaotic for everyone. Tomorrow in FP3 we can hopefully have a bit of a longer run but overall it hasn't been an easy day."

Yuki Tsunoda: "I think we can say today was ok, but it could have been better. FP1 was better than FP2, I gained a lot more learnings. We didn't set a lap time in FP2 due to the number of stops in the session, you could maybe call the session a shambles for everyone.

"Overall, it is ok and I am happy to have confidence in the car. The car feels a bit different to what I felt on the simulator, a bit more than I expected in terms of car feeling, it is a bit more exaggerated in the real car. We still have some work to do and we have a lot to explore in the data before tomorrow."