Does Verstappen really agree with Red Bull's decision?

Max Verstappen is one of a number of F1 drivers to like a social media post in support of Liam Lawson.

Taking to Instagram, former F1 driver, and countryman of Verstappen, Giedo van der Garde decried Red Bull's treatment of Lawson, who was today officially dropped by Red Bull in favour of Yuki Tsunoda.

While it was widely expected that the New Zealander would be dropped, as early as Tuesday France's Canal Plus and Holland's de Telegraaf were reporting that Tsunoda had been given Lawson's car for the Japanese Grand Prix, however this was not officially confirmed by the team until this morning.

Along with the team statement came pictures of Tsunoda in his Red Bull overalls, while Lawson had already been removed from the Austrian outfit's section of the media site.

While understanding of the need to have both cars scoring points, many believe that, other than the fact the car is deigned purely for Verstappen - despite Christian Horner's denials - Lawson hasn't been given enough time.

Giedo Van der Garde, whose own F1 career was essentially wrecked after he successfully took Sauber to court after the Swiss team dumped him in favour of Felipe Nasr, despite having a contract, was quick to lend his support to Lawson.

"I'm getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you're underdeliver (sic) you've gotta face the consequences," he posted on Instagram.

"Yes, you gotta perform," he continued. "Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

"They made a decision - fully aware - gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit.

"Don't forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now. I remember my own blood, sweat and tears - and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team.

"Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone's aware of that it's himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong. @liamlawson30"

Among those to like the post were Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri, the latter three having had their own 'issues' with teams over the years. Indeed, the Frenchman was dropped by Red Bull 12 races into the 2019 season and replaced by Alex Albon.

However, does the fact that Verstappen liked the post suggest that he doesn't agree with the decision, and that his belief that Lawson will "go faster" in the RB and that the Faenza car is "car is easier to drive than ours", reflect his own feelings in terms of the RB21 and indeed Red Bull?