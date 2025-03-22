Hamilton hits out at "yapping" critics

It isn't only the rookies who find themselves constantly in the firing line at present, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hits out at critics.

While those that know little better demand that time is up for the likes of Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson, even the Stevenage Rocket has come in for some harsh criticism in recent days.

Admittedly, even the seven-time world champion says that his debut last weekend was uninspiring, but that didn't warrant the criticism he received not only from 'fans' but from the media.

Having failed to win on his debut, and 'only' finishing tenth, having been overtaken on the final lap, even established members of the media were openly questioning the Briton.

This morning, having secured pole for the Sprint, the Ferrari driver led from lights to flag, and even though it was 'merely' a Sprint and not a grand prix, it was clear that Hamilton was relishing the moment.

Noticeably, having been among those doubting his commitment last week, and even as the field prepared for yesterday's practice session, following his performances in the Shootout and subsequent Sprint, the Sky team is once again championing the Briton.

However, the veteran has seen it all before, and was keen to admit his frustration with those constantly sniping.

"People just love to be negative at any opportunity," he said. "Even with the smallest things, they'll just be negative about it.

"I guess, that's just the difficult time that we're living in," he added.

"I see certain individuals, and again, I don't read the news, but I see bits here and there, see people that I've admired for years just talking out of turn. Clearly some of them are really just making uneducated guesses of what's going on, just a real lack of appreciation.

"The amount of critics and people I've heard yapping along the way just clearly not understanding... maybe because they never had the experience or just unaware."

While it is believed that, despite their claims, Lawson, Doohan and others are allowing the pressure to get them, and consequently overdriving, Hamilton, a veteran of 19 seasons in F1, insists that he doesn't allow such things to affect him.

"I felt unusually calm in myself," he said. "I would say definitely more so than usual.

"I'm generally a relatively calm person," he continued, "but I think today there was a stillness in me that I haven't felt for a long time. I got in the car extra early because I just wanted to be present and enjoy it because I haven't been there for a while.

"Good start. Challenging race... it's hard to put into words what it feels like. Obviously it's a sprint race. It's not the main race. But even just to get that is just a good stepping stone to where I'm working towards."

