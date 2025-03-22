Chinese Grand Prix: Post Sprint press conference

Today's post-Sprint press conference with Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Track Interviews - Conducted by Jacques Villeneuve.

Max Verstappen, third place podium. Obviously you're happy when you win, but you've had a hard car to drive all weekend. At first it looked like you could bring the battle to Lewis and then had to back off. Ultimately, good points in the championship — are you satisfied?

Max Verstappen: I mean, if you look at it like that, I think it is positive. Of course, I tried to give it a go because I also had Oscar behind me pushing, so I was trying to keep in that DRS. You know, that helps a lot on the back straight. But unfortunately, yeah, I think the last 8-10 laps I would say we just didn't have the pace to the others, so I was just trying to survive out there. So I definitely take that P3. Even the cars behind were catching up quite a lot, so it was tough out there to manage your tyres somehow, but it's OK. We'll try to do better.

Well, like you said, you had to survive for the second half of the race. Does that give you good info on what to do on the car for qualifying and the race tomorrow?

MV: We'll try to make it better. You know, we'll look into the data and see what we can improve a bit on the car. But I think in general we just lack a bit of overall pace and then of course, naturally, you have to push a bit harder, you kill your tyres a bit more, so that makes it very difficult.

Oscar Piastri, second place finish. Well, you didn't get the point you were wanting in Melbourne, but today you had pace, the car was quick, and out of the whole field you actually managed to salvage your tyres so you could actually be aggressive — overtake, get an extra position. Does that feel good?

Oscar Piastri: Yeah, I think it was a productive Sprint. Obviously finishing second is always a great result. And yeah, I really learned a lot in that one. And I think, you know, as much as the result is a nice thing, the way I got the result, like you said, is an encouraging thing. So yeah, we didn't quite have enough pace for Lewis out front, but I think we've got some good ideas for this afternoon and tomorrow and see if we can go one spot better.

Not seeing your race today in traffic — you're confident for the race tomorrow?

OP: Yes. Hopefully we don't have as much traffic though, that's the plan. So we'll see what we can do this afternoon to start a bit higher and go from there. But yeah, I think we've got good pace in the car. We've clearly got a lot of competition this weekend. The Ferraris look pretty rapid, so we've got to be on our best form.

Lewis, amazing — second race in your new team and at Ferrari, and already a win. I mean, after Melbourne, which was a tough weekend, to come here and destroy your opposition — how does that feel?

Lewis Hamilton: Oh, I mean, today I woke up feeling great. You know, the weather is beautiful here in Shanghai. And we have this amazing crowd. But yeah, the first race was difficult and obviously I really do feel a lot of people underestimated the steep climb it is to get into a new team, to become acclimatised within the team — understanding and communication, all sorts of things — and the amount of critics and people I've heard yapping along the way just clearly not understanding. Maybe because they never had the experience or just unaware. And so it felt great to come here and feel more comfortable in the car because in Melbourne I really didn't feel comfortable. From lap one here this weekend I was really feeling on it. We've done a great job — the engineers have done a great job, mechanics have done a great job — to really fine-tune the car. And it felt great. Today I got a good start, and then it's such — it's so much grip on this new tarmac, it's really hard to look after these tyres. But I think everyone was struggling the same.

Well, you arrived here and we could tell that you had the winning mindset. I mean, you were emotional after qualifying — that's very rare to see you that emotional. Aggressive at the start to stay in the lead, controlled it when Max came back, just disappeared in the distance. That's looking good for the viewer. This is the Lewis we like seeing. But remember, you have a lot of Italian fans now. You're an adopted Italian, and you know how much pressure that brings. What do you think will be the reaction now back in your new home?

LH: I don't know. I mean, I don't feel the pressure. I know the Tifosi, I know the fans, I know the team wants to win and I know it means everything to them. But I said the other day, like, Rome wasn't built in one day. One step at a time. We're not going to get ahead of ourselves — we cannot. We've got to continue to push, we've got to be diligent and just remain focused, stay calm. Most importantly, stay calm, because these moments get us all excited. But we'll be back at our desks after this and focused on qualifying this afternoon. And you know, it's a long, long way. So it's a marathon, not a Sprint, right? So we just got to take our time.

Press Conference

Lewis, what a weekend for you so far. Your first win in red. How special is this moment for you?

LH: Sorry, we were just getting... I haven't been up here for a while, so it's a little bit new. It's been a really, really special weekend so far. Like, you know, China, Shanghai has always been really good to me since my first race here back in 2007. It's a track that I really do love driving on. It's got so many great challenges throughout. It's one of the best new layouts that, or new tracks, that they've built over the last couple of decades. But yeah, to arrive today, it's a much different view, starting from pole. It's been quite some time since I've had that view. So I got in the car extra early because I just wanted to be present and enjoy it because I haven't been there for a while. Good start. Challenging race. I think it is generally really close between all of us, but the tyre degradation today was pretty huge, I think, for everybody. So I think for me it was just trying to manage that early on and then... Yeah, the last like five laps or something, I was in a really pretty comfortable position. Yeah, I just... it's hard to put into words what it feels like. Obviously it's a Sprint race. It's not the main race, but even just to get that is just a good stepping stone to where I'm working towards.

You say it's a stepping stone. Just how much confidence does this give you for the remainder of the weekend?

LH: Yeah. The car was feeling really good today. Hopefully we'll make a couple more changes to improve the car going into qualifying this afternoon. And yeah, we won't change too much. We've got a pretty decent platform so far, so definitely feeling good. But as you saw yesterday, qualifying was incredibly close between the top three and I don't think Lando got his lap, so it will be very difficult again this afternoon. But we'll give it everything.

Oscar, let's come to you now. A great race. You needed to be tactical in terms of how you looked after the tyres. How difficult were they to manage?

OP: Yeah, tough. Probably one of the more difficult ones in terms of tyre degradation. So I knew I had to try and be patient. And yeah, I think I pretty much executed the Sprint that I wanted to. Probably one position short of what I wanted to do, but I think in terms of how I went about it, I was happy with the end result.

So yeah, a pretty challenging race, but happy with it.

And can you pinpoint areas where you can still improve the car ahead of qualifying and the main Grand Prix?

OP: Yeah, I think we've got some good ideas. The difference between qualifying and the race in terms of what you want from the car and what the tyres need seems to be quite big. So it's going to be a balancing act for sure, but I think we've got some good ideas on what we want for certainly tomorrow and even this afternoon.

I think the pace we had in the car yesterday was good. I think we just, in hindsight, would have done a few things a bit differently in qualifying. But I think the pace is there and there's plenty of confidence going into this afternoon.

Max, let's turn to you. Great race. Just how soon into it were your tyres starting to suffer?

MV: I would say like midway. You really started to feel that the deg was kicking in. Yeah, it just seemed a little bit more aggressive for us than maybe the cars around us. But I think that just comes from maybe also not having the base pace. You try to hang in there and you naturally just destroy your tyres a bit more. So to be in the top three, I think it's still a good result for us. I mean, we started a bit more ahead than I think we should have anyway, so I'm pretty pleased with hanging in.

Max, can we look at the reasons for the deg? Do you think it's down to the new surface? Is it down to the increase in tyre pressures made overnight by Pirelli? Do you have any ideas where it may have come from?

MV: I think all of that. But it's the same for everyone. But for sure, I mean, the tarmac is very good. I like it. It has a lot of grip, but it does seem that we are struggling a bit more with graining. Pressures went up a little bit as well. Probably that made it a bit more difficult for everyone. So it will be, I think, a very challenging race also tomorrow.

Questions From The Floor

(Jon Noble - The Race) Lewis, congratulations. You're in a totally different place with the car this weekend compared to last. How do you explain that step change? Is it the set-up has improved? Is it that you're more comfortable and know what's needed from the Ferrari? And how much is down to track characteristics, that it's a front-limited track?

LH: Yeah, I think... I don't know, it's just like every time you get in the car, you're learning more. I would definitely say last week, for whatever reason, I really didn't feel comfortable in the car. Friday... Saturday was a little bit better. But I think set-up wasn't where I really wanted it to be. And I think really last weekend I still am sitting back and letting the guys do what they do. I need to observe how they like to operate, rather than imposing - because maybe what I've done in the past won't work. So I've just been basically in that area. And then coming into this weekend, straight away on Monday, I hit Riccardo up and said; "These are the things that I want to start with this weekend. This is more the direction." And I'm much happier with that. That's something I tested back in Bahrain and we kind of veered off from there. So there's been a couple of changes. But yeah, from the moment I started driving yesterday, I felt more one with the car. And even through this race, I'm still learning. I didn't get to do the long run in Bahrain. I didn't get to do the race run in Bahrain. So the race last week in the wet was my first long run in the car. So that was actually my first proper long run of any significant amount of laps. I'm learning along the way still, just how this car, how to manoeuvre the tools in order to make the car work the way I want it to work. So I'm really happy with how it came out, given that that is the case. But now I've got a much better knowledge now of what the car likes and what I need to do to make it faster.

