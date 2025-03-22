Hamilton wins Shanghai Sprint

It's a Mystery, sang Toyah back in 1981, and though she was clearly not referring to this morning's grid, she might as well have been.

For in as much as neither Lewis nor Max fully understands how they made it to the front row of the grid, Oscar, Charles, George and Lando don't understand how they didn't.

Be it the wind, over enthusiasm, lack of grip, impeding or plain old bad timing, the favourites failed and as a result we once again get to see Lewis and Max go head to head.

While it is nice and jumbled up at the front, we should see action throughout the field as a number of drivers are seemingly out of position, either for reasons beyond their control or not, depending on whom you listen too.

However, this being the hors d'oeuvres and not the entrée, as ever there is the question of risk versus reward.

While Lewis can rely on support - of sorts - from teammate Charles, Max - not for the first time - finds himself without a wingman, while the Mercedes and McLaren duos are in close attendance.

Having qualified 19th, Hulkenberg will start from the pitlane after his car was modified under parc ferme conditions, namely the set-up of the German's suspension.

Parts on Norris' car, Lawson's and Ocon's have been changed, but with the approval of the stewards.

Incidentally, Toyah's husband, Robert Fripp, plays the haunting synth-like guitar line throughout David Bowie's iconic Heroes track, surely a noun that a number of drivers would like to see used in conjunction with their names this weekend.

The pitlane opens and Tsunoda leads the way, followed by Leclerc, Albon, Verstappen and Lawson.

Following yesterday's sessions, Pirelli has opted to increase tyre pressures.

"Voyage of discovery," says Christian Horner, "Pirelli have increased the minimum pressures and that will affect the different cars so could be interesting.

"I think there will be quite a bit of management in this race," he adds, "the front left gets a pounding."

Air temperature is 22 degrees and the track temperature 35 degrees, though there is more cloud than yesterday it remains bright.

Hadjar and Gasly have both been noted for practice start infringements.

The field heads off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly. All are on used mediums.

The grid forms. Verstappen's car is pointed almost directly at Hamilton's.

They're away! Hamilton leads, while Leclerc backs off rather than tangle with Piastri. Following a poor start, Norris locks up at Turn 6 and loses further places to Antonelli and Stroll.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Hamilton, Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli, Stroll, Norris and Alonso, Russell having passed the second Ferrari at the hairpin, while Albon has dropped to 11th.

"Good skills," Russell is told.

As Hamilton seeks to build a 1s advantage over Verstappen, Norris is hunting down Stroll.

After 2 laps Hamilton leads by 1.110s.

Piastri has fallen 1.5s behind Verstappen, but remains 1.6s clear of Russell who is 1.2s up on Leclerc.

In tenth, Alonso, 2s down on Norris, leads a DRS train of 10 cars.

Lawson makes a bold move on Doohan at the hairpin to claim 18th. Indeed, the pair touched and the stewards have noted the incident.

As part of that train, Bortoleto and Hadjar are battling hard for 15th, as Alonso falls 2.4s behind Norris who is now 1.6s down on Stroll.

As that earlier incident is investigated, Lawson passes Ocon for 17th and closes on the Hadjar/Bortoleto scrap.

As Verstappen closes to within 0.6s of Hamilton, Piastri is 0.6s behind.

"I need some help, I'm driving so slow," admits Norris as he questions the condition of his rivals' front-left tyres.

As Verstappen closes in, Hamilton also appears to be struggling.

"Play with lines but don't let that result in a nett increase in slip," Verstappen is warned.

Having beaten Bortoleto, Hadjar passes Gasly, only for the Frenchman to retake the position.

Lawson also passes the Brazilian to claim 16th, the Red Bull shedding a piece of carbonfibre in the process.

After 10 laps, Hamilton has pulled a 1.2s advantage over Verstappen, as the Dutchman runs wide in the hairpin. Both front tyres on the Red Bull appear to be hurting.

Gasly, who started 17th, passes Sainz for 13th. The Spaniard is clearly struggling and subsequently loses places to Hadjar and Lawson. Indeed, he is told to pit, where he fits another set of used mediums.

"Do you have any pace?" Norris is asked. "No, I'm flat-out," he sighs.

As Antonelli and Stroll shadow Tsunoda, Hamilton builds a 1.9s comfort cushion.

At the start of Lap 14, Piastri makes a move on Verstappen going in to Turn 1, but the Dutchman holds him off. "Both my front tyres are dead," he reports.

On his fresh rubber, Sainz is lapping 2s a lap quicker than everyone else.

Hamilton enjoys a 2.5s lead as Piastri continues to hound Verstappen. The Australian nails the Dutchman in Turn 14 at the end of Lap 15, the crowd cheers.

In sixth, Tsunoda has dropped 7.1s behind Leclerc.

Verstappen continues to struggle, with Russell closing to within 2.3s. However, the Mercedes driver is under attack from Leclerc.

Gasly goes around the outside of Bearman in the hairpin to claim 12th. Great drive from the Frenchman.

Norris is in the points, after passing Stroll for 8th on the back straight, the Canadian clearly struggling with his tyres.

Hamilton starts his final lap 6.2s clear of Piastri, as Leclerc continues to hound Russell, despite the Ferrari driver's claim that his car is "undriveable".

Hamilton takes the flag, ahead of Piastri, Verstappen, Russell, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Antonelli and Norris.

Stroll is ninth, ahead of Alonso, Albon, Gasly, Hadjar, Lawson, Bearman, Ocon, Sainz, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg and Doohan, the Australian having spun following a clash with the Brazilian in the hairpin. The incident will be investigated.

"I think it is positive," says Verstappen, "I tried to give it a go but unfortunately, the last eight laps we just didn't have the pace to the others.

"Just trying to survive out there," he admits, "I'll take P3 as the others were catching up.

"It's okay, we'll try to make it better, look into the data but in general we just lack some overall pace."

"I think it was a really productive Sprint," adds Piastri. "Second is a good result and we learned a lot.

"The way I got the result is an encouraging thing," he continues. "We didn't quite have enough pace for Lewis out front, but we have some good ideas for later and tomorrow.

"I think we have good pace in the car, but the Ferraris look pretty rapid."

"I woke up feeling great today," smiles Hamilton, "the weather is beautiful and we have this amazing crowd.

"It was difficult," he continues, "I think people underestimate the steep climb is it to get into a new team, understand a new team. So it is great to come here and feel more comfortable in the car as in Melbourne I really didn't feel comfortable in the car.

"It felt great today, I got a good start... I don't feel the pressure, I know the team wants to win and it means everything to them. Rome wasn't built in a day, so one day at a time."

All of which sets us up nicely for qualifying and, of course, the race, for lessons will have (hopefully) been learned.