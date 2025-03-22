Site logo

Chinese Grand Prix Sprint: Result

22/03/2025

Result of the Heineken Chinese Grand Prix Sprint.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Ferrari 19 30:39.965
2 Piastri McLaren 19 + 0:06.889
3 Verstappen Red Bull 19 + 0:09.804
4 Russell Mercedes 19 + 0:11.592
5 Leclerc Ferrari 19 + 0:12.190
6 Tsunoda Racing Bulls 19 + 0:22.288
7 Antonelli Mercedes 19 + 0:23.038
8 Norris McLaren 19 + 0:23.471
9 Stroll Aston Martin 19 + 0:24.916
10 Alonso Aston Martin 19 + 0:38.218
11 Albon Williams 19 + 0:39.292
12 Gasly Alpine 19 + 0:39.649
13 Hadjar Racing Bulls 19 + 0:42.400
14 Lawson Red Bull 19 + 0:44.904
15 Bearman Haas 19 + 0:45.649
16 Ocon Haas 19 + 0:46.182
17 Sainz Williams 19 + 0:51.376
18 Botoleto Stake 19 + 0:53.940
19 Hulkenberg Stake 19 + 0:56.682
20 Doohan Alpine 19 + 1:00.212

