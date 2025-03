Stricter rear wing deflection tests for Shanghai

While all cars were legal in Melbourne, the FIA is to introduce stricter rear wing flexibility tests at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

Between the end of the 2024 season and the start of 2025, the FIA exercised the authority granted under Article 3.15.1 of the Technical Regulations to introduce either new or more challenging load-deflection tests for the front wing (from race 9, Spanish Grand Prix), the upper rear wing, and the beam rear wing.

In addition, the FIA requested the teams use cameras in free practice sessions to monitor the on-track deformations exhibited by the cars during the Australian Grand Prix.

Having analysed footage from the rear wing deformations combined to the static deflections measured inside the FIA garage in Melbourne, the sport's governing body has concluded that sufficient grounds exist for a tougher test to be introduced from the forthcoming Chinese Grand Prix on the upper rear wing.

More specifically, Article 3.15.17, which was introduced this season, states that if 75Kg of vertical load is applied on either extremity of the rear wing mainplane, the distance between the mainplane and the flap (also known as "slot gap") must not vary by more than 2mm. From the forthcoming Grand Prix in Shanghai, this limit will be reduced to 0.5mm.

Due to the short notice, only a tolerance of 0.25mm will be added to this new limit.

The teams were informed of this revised test early today (17 March).

The FIA confirmed that during the Melbourne weekend all cars tested against the requirements of Article 3.15.17 and found to comply, therefore all cars raced in Melbourne were deemed to be legal.