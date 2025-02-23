Sainz elected GPDA director

Carlos Sainz has been elected director of the drivers' 'union', the Grand Prix Drivers' Association.

The Spaniard, who replaces Sebastian Vettel, who retired in 2022, announced his appointment on Instagram.

"I am passionate about my sport and think we drivers have a responsibility to do all we can to work with the stakeholders to forward the sport in many aspects," he wrote.

"So I'm very happy and proud to do my part by taking on the directors' role in the GPDA."

He joins fellow directors, George Russell, motorsport lawyer Anastasia Fowle and Alex Wurz, who said: "We are delighted to welcome Carlos as a GPDA director. He has been an active and engaged member of the GPDA for several years and we sincerely appreciate his commitment in stepping up to this vital role."

For far too long the GPDA, first formed in the 1960, one of the darkest eras for the sport in terms of tragedies, was essentially toothless, but in recent years has rediscovered its voice, becoming a driving force behind the introduction of the likes of the Halo device.

The organisation is likely to have to find its voice again as Mohammed ben Sulayem continues to flex his muscles at the FIA, the sport's governing body's president cracking down on a number of issues, not least swearing, the GPDA having previously called on him to treat the drivers like adults.