DRC warns F1 off Rwanda

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has officially warned F1 to abandon talks with Rwanda over the possibility of hosting a round of the world championship.

Rwanda, currently, along with South Africa, in talks with F1 to host a Grand Prix, has been accused of backing M23 rebels in their fight with the DRC army, in a conflict which has seen thousands killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

In a letter to F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, DRC foreign minister, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner called on the sport to abandon talks with Rwanda or risk the sport having the F1 brand "smeared by a blood-stained association".

"While I applaud Formula 1's desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent," she wrote, "and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host.

"Does Formula 1 really want its brand smeared by a blood-stained association with Rwanda?" she added. "Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global Motorsport?"

Insisting that she would "wholeheartedly support" South Africa's bid, she said: "South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the very regime you seek to do business with.

"For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something."

"We have been closely monitoring the developments relating to the DRC and Rwanda and continue to do so," said a spokesman for F1.

"We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that wish to host a future Formula 1 race," they added. "We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values."

Of course, in recent years the sport has shown itself willing to overlook certain issues, (then) technical boss Ross Brawn ruling out a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to the country's poor record on human rights. Not only did Saudi Arabia get its race, so too did Qatar, another country with a highly questionable record.

As for South Africa, recent events there suggest that it too is not a good match for the sport at this time.

However, at a time a number of high-profile football clubs enjoy Rwandan sponsorship, we are sure that if the 'price is right' such matters could be 'overlooked' by F1.

Indeed, only a couple of months ago the FIA held its annual awards gala in Rwanda... sort of paving the way.