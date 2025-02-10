Andretti realised he was an obstacle to F1 dream

Realising that it was he who was blocking his team's entry to the sport Michael Andretti opted to step down, reveals his father.

While we will probably never know the truth, it was clear that - the team's issues with a suitable dilution fee, not to mention logistics, aside - F1 bosses, and Greg Maffei in particular, had a beef with Michael Andretti and had no intention of giving his proposed entry to the sport the green light.

Despite his best efforts, and even having GM on board in the form of Cadillac, Andretti was repeatedly given a firm "no!"

Then came news that Andretti was stepping down, with Dan Towriss taking control and Mario Andretti appointed a director, and suddenly, like the man from Del Monte, it was a resounding "yes!"

"The aim was to get an American team on the grid, and we have achieved that," Mario tells Auto Motor und Sport.

"Michael is happy, even though he has withdrawn from the project," added the racing legend.

"He simply said: 'If I'm the obstacle, then I'll clear the way'," revealed his father.

"Looking back, we could certainly have done a few things better," he admitted. "But I never look back, only forward. In the end, all that matters is whether you achieve the goal."

While Cadillac will eventually provide the team's power units, the American outfit using Ferrari engines and gearboxes until 2028, many are of the opinion that, like a number of drivers over the years, GM might not be able to make the necessary jump up to the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, Andretti is adamant that the manufacturer is going all out in order to prove itself.

"Formula 1 can expect full commitment from a giant like General Motors," he said. "They have a lot of pride. Look at how they have expanded in GT racing and Sports Cars and how successful they are there.

"They don't do things by halves," he continued. "They are ambitious and have big goals. I am confident that they can achieve this.

"All the manufacturers involved in our sport are serious. Racing is a showcase for their products."