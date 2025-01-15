F1 not a "for sure thing" says Herta

Linked with the new Cadillac team, IndyCar star Colton Herta insists that switching to F1 is not a certainty.

A former development driver with McLaren, the American lacked the required superlicence points when Red Bull sought to place him with AlphaTauri for 2023, having previously been linked with Andretti - for whom he drives in IndyCar - at the time the American outfit was seeking to buy Sauber as its means of entering the sport.

While Michael Andretti is no longer involved in the F1 project, it moves forward, albeit under the guise of Cadillac, and understandably Herta is being linked with the team's proposed entry in 2026.

However, the 24-year-old, son of IndyCar champion Bryan Herta, and the youngest driver ever to win an IndyCar race, played down talk linking him to the new outfit.

"I've kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now," he said, according to Speedcafe{/}. "I've had the carrot in front of me for a while."

Despite now being eligible for a superlicence, having finished IndyCar runner-up last season, Herta insists that he doesn't see F1 as the be all and end all.

"I'm kind of tired of that being the case," he said, "I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I'd have to think about it.

"It's still not a for sure thing," he added. "All my friends and family are here in the US, and I don't know anybody where I'm going, so it's a big decision to make if I have to make that decision."