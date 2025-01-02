Perez 'departure' cost Red Bull "many millions"

Helmut Marko reveals that parting company with an underperforming Sergio Perez didn't come cheap.

Having survived the summer break, when it was widely anticipated that he would be dropped, one would have thought that the Mexican would have raised his game, however the reality is that his performance only further deteriorated.

As the season came to its conclusion Perez insisted that he still had a contract for 2025 and would be in the car, but all that changed on December 18 when the Mexican announced his "departure" from the team.

It remains to be seen what he will do next, and while a 2025 seat is seemingly out of the question, there is talk of him returning in 2026, especially if Cadillac is given the final seal of approval.

While Red Bull has refused to reveal what it cost to terminate Perez' contract, Helmut Marko has admitted that it didn't come cheap.

Asked by Sport.de if the exit agreement was expensive, the Austrian initially said: "Taking into account the contract, it is an agreement that is acceptable to both parties."

Pushed harder on whether the agreement cost "many millions", Marko admitted: "We are talking about Formula 1 here, yes!"

Confirming the Mexican's belief that he would be in the Red Bull in 2025, Marko admits that Perez was confident of rediscovering his form.

"He always hoped to find his old form again," said the Austrian. "After all, he has won five grands prix with us and was once vice-champion.

"He did not find that form again and then it was judged that in this environment that resurgence is not going to come either and that a farewell was best," he added. "That also immediately opens up plenty of possibilities for the future."

While the tearing up of the contract will have cost "many millions", Perez also brought a number of majors sponsors on board and it is likely they will follow the Mexican once he finds a new berth.

Meanwhile, Marko has revealed that the much talked about exit clause in Max Verstappen's contract has been removed.

Contracted to Red Bull to 2028, as the Horner scandal threatened to tear the Austrian team apart last summer there was media speculation over Marko's future with the team. Verstappen, who was recruited to the team's young driver programme when 16, was quick to throw his support behind the veteran.

"I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together, it goes very far," said the world champion over the Jeddah race weekend. "Of course, my loyalty to him is very big and I've always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he's an important part in my decision-making for all the time in the future as well as within the team."

It was at this point that it was revealed that there was a clause in the driver's contract that would allow him to leave the team should Marko part company with it.

"I've known the Verstappens for quite some time now," the Austrian tells De Telegraaf. "The Verstappens are special, that's clear. And one thing is for sure, they are loyal. You can count on them.

"For me, of course, those words from Max were very nice. He is one of the greatest sportsmen in the world, earns a lot of money, but above all he sticks to his principles. That hasn't changed since he was fourteen years old."

Confirming that the 'Marko clause' has now been removed from Verstappen's contract, the Austrian said: "The clause was changed or removed to lay a foundation for a successful company for the near future."