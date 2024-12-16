Site logo

FIA reveals 2025 entry list

NEWS STORY
16/12/2024

The FIA has confirmed the official entry list for the 2025 Formula One World Championship.

Missing from the list is the name of Liam Lawson as the seat currently occupied by the New Zealander, and before that Daniel Ricciardo, is shown as "TBC" (to be confirmed) as Red Bull keeps the world guessing as to its plans for Sergio Perez.

The Mexican insists that he has a valid contract for 2025 and will be in the car, but his poor form - particularly in the latter stages of the season - not to mention the hints dropped by Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and even Max Verstappen suggest otherwise.

Other than the mystery as to who will drive the second Red Bull, which will itself decide the fate of the second seat at 'Racing Bulls' the 2025 grid was already established.

However, the entry list does confirm the race numbers newcomers Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan will sport.

Bortoleto is to use the number 5 as previously used by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, while Jack Doohan has opted for the iconic number associated with another motorsport legend, Stirling Moss.

On his debut in Abu Dhabi, Doohan's Alpine bore the number 61.

While, in his previous outings with Ferrari and Haas, Bearman used the numbers 38 and 50, in his debut season with the American outfit he will sport the number 87.

No. Driver Team Car
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren-Mercedes
4 Lando Norris McLaren Formula 1 Team McLaren-Mercedes
1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull-Honda RBPT
11 Sergio Perez Oracle Red Bull Racing Red Bull-Honda RBPT
16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari HP Ferrari
44 Lewis Hamilton Scuderia Ferrari HP Mercedes
63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes
12 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Formula F1 Team Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Formula F1 Team Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly BWT Alpine F1 Team Alpine-Renault
7 Jack Doohan BWT Alpine F1 Team Alpine-Renault
- TBC Visa Cash App Racing Bulls etc, RB-RBPT
22 Yuki Tsunoda Visa Cash App Racing Bulls etc, RB-RBPT
31 Esteban Ocon MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
87 Oliver Bearman MoneyGram Haas F1 Team Haas-Ferrari
23 Alexander Albon Williams Racing Williams-Mercedes
55 Carlos Sainz Williams Racing Williams-Mercedes
27 Nico Hulkenberg Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Kick Sauber-Ferrari
5 Gabriel Bortoleto Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber Kick Sauber-Ferrari

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2024. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms