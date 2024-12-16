FIA reveals 2025 entry list

The FIA has confirmed the official entry list for the 2025 Formula One World Championship.

Missing from the list is the name of Liam Lawson as the seat currently occupied by the New Zealander, and before that Daniel Ricciardo, is shown as "TBC" (to be confirmed) as Red Bull keeps the world guessing as to its plans for Sergio Perez.

The Mexican insists that he has a valid contract for 2025 and will be in the car, but his poor form - particularly in the latter stages of the season - not to mention the hints dropped by Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and even Max Verstappen suggest otherwise.

Other than the mystery as to who will drive the second Red Bull, which will itself decide the fate of the second seat at 'Racing Bulls' the 2025 grid was already established.

However, the entry list does confirm the race numbers newcomers Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto and Jack Doohan will sport.

Bortoleto is to use the number 5 as previously used by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, while Jack Doohan has opted for the iconic number associated with another motorsport legend, Stirling Moss.

On his debut in Abu Dhabi, Doohan's Alpine bore the number 61.

While, in his previous outings with Ferrari and Haas, Bearman used the numbers 38 and 50, in his debut season with the American outfit he will sport the number 87.