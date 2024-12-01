Qatar Grand Prix: Race team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "Today we had a tough race.

"We had a good start and I knew it was the best opportunity for us to gain some positions, but after that, we simply started to have a lack of pace and we lost positions. We will work together as a team to review the data and get some learning for the future to understand what didn't work this weekend. Abu Dhabi is next week. Now we all need to reset and we'll be going there giving our best for the last race weekend of the season."

Liam Lawson: "We weren't quick enough to be fighting with the teams we need to be today. I had a spin on the first safety car restart when I tried to overtake Bottas. I didn't have enough temperature in the tyres and lost the car and tried hard not to make contact. After this, we caught the pack up and our pace wasn't bad, but we were out of position. We also experienced balance issues towards the end of the race. It was a tough race, we also struggled here last year. We've made big steps this season but there's more to be taken. Ultimately, we lost a lot of points to our competitors, which we will fight hard for in Abu Dhabi."

Tim Goss (Chief Technical Officer): "A disappointing day for us today. Both drivers performed well at the start and to put us in a strong position to deliver a points finish. But just as in the Sprint, it soon became apparent that we were well short of our usual race pace at this circuit and struggled to defend our place in the points. Our engineers and strategy team did their best to recover the situation, even trying the Option tyre compound for the final part of the race. We have plenty of data to work through and the technical team won't rest until we understand why we struggled today. We will put every effort into delivering a much better race car for the drivers to compete with in Abu Dhabi."

Laurent Mekies (Team Principal): "It's been a very difficult weekend in terms of our performance level, right from practice on Friday. It is clear that we never had the pace we needed around this track. With the whole field being so close, if you are just a few tenths off your optimal level, you drop down the order significantly.

"However, no time on track is wasted and we will learn from this event, lessons that will be useful, not only for Abu Dhabi in a few days time, but at this point of the season, even in terms of next year.

"As for our championship aspirations, it's clear that while we made a step forward in recent races, it coincided with our two rivals for sixth place doing the same, with our former driver Pierre Gasly showing us no mercy today!

"Now our thoughts switch to Abu Dhabi, where everyone in the team at the track and the factory will be working hard to end this first year as Visa Cash App RB in the best way possible."

