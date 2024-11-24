Las Vegas Grand Prix: Race team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "It wasn't an easy race today but we maximized all that we could, and I think as a team we made such a good step forward throughout the weekend.

"Obviously, I'm happy with finishing in the points today, but at the same time, it is pretty annoying as we lost a few points for the Constructors' championship. I was feeling good and confident in the car, which is important, especially in a circuit like this, so I'm definitely happy with that and with the strong race pace we showed. There are two races left, we'll be fighting hard until the end of the season and I'm already looking forward to racing in Qatar next week. Finally, big congratulations to Max for the win of his fourth World Championship. He has had an impressive year so far and he fully deserves to be crowned World Champion once again."

Liam Lawson: A difficult race today. The first stint wasn't too bad, we were in and amongst the group around us, but it's really hard to overtake, or at least it was for us. We tried to one stop and stretch it, but I think we tried to stretch that second stint a little too long and ended up boxing, coming out nowhere, it just didn't work. We had similar issues today as we did yesterday, which is costing us quite a lot, but we'll look into it and solve it for next week. Yuki's done well to score points today, we need to make the most of the next two races and try to end strong. Congratulations to Max for four World Titles, what an achievement, he fully deserves it after all the tough fights this year. Very well deserved to him and the whole team."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Yuki drove a solid race and brought home 2 points which could prove to be vital in our battle in the Constructors' championship. Looking back at how the weekend started, with a difficult car balance and tyre degradation, we can be satisfied with the progress made. The race was about finding the right approach for managing the tyres and getting the strategy right, and we did that. Once more, we had great pit-stops and Yuki overtook Gasly in the pits which is a fantastic reward for the mechanics and for the team. Liam had a difficult race. He has been struggling more with the car balance and the tyre grip which is something we need to understand better in the coming days."

Laurent Mekies (Team Principal): "First of all, congratulations to Max Verstappen and our friends at Oracle Red Bull Racing on an incredible achievement in winning yet another Drivers' championship. Overall, the team and the drivers executed another strong weekend here in Las Vegas. After a very solid qualifying performance to start P7, Yuki had a busy race, with some great overtaking moves, battling with our rivals all race long. Of course, it is frustrating to lose a place with just 5 laps to go, but overall he showed a good race pace in bringing home two very important championship points. It was a more difficult weekend for Liam and his car was certainly very tricky to drive around here, something which we still need to understand fully. He showed good pace at some stages of the race today but having qualified further back he spent a lot of time in traffic. It is incredibly tight in the Constructors championship battle, and fight is only going to ramp up even more over the last two rounds of the season in the Middle East, starting in Qatar in a few days' time. Finally, well done to the promoter for a very special Grand Prix week here in Vegas, with an incredible atmosphere on and off the track at an event that epitomises the new style of Formula 1."

