Las Vegas Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - RB

Yuki Tsunoda: "I'm really happy about our performance today.

"Coming to qualifying we didn't expect to get through to Q3, and compared to the start of the weekend we made a quick turnaround, so thanks and well done to the team for the big effort. We were able to understand our upgrades, and once we found the direction to follow, we were able to improve session by session. Our main competitors have also done a good job, so it won't be an easy race tomorrow, but anything can happen, especially in a street circuit. We'll stay focused and do as much as we can."

Liam Lawson: "We struggled a lot with overall grip. It's frustrating, but it's not excuse, we're all on the same track. I was sliding around most of the lap and had a massive slide in turn 14, meaning I had to abort the lap, which is a shame. It's a little bit puzzling, because through different points the car was good, we felt strong, it definitely felt better in Q1 than it did in Q2. We'll dig into it and see what's going on. For everybody tomorrow it's going to be about protecting the tyres and stopping them from graining in these cold temperatures, which is going to be quite tough but that's the target. These conditions are tricky, but we'll look into what we did yesterday in the long runs and try and make something work for tomorrow."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "Since the start of the weekend, we found it very difficult to find the correct balance and extract the grip from the tyres. We also suffered from front tyre graining, a wear pattern impacting car balance and costing us performance. The engineering groups here and back at base have been great, analysing every aspect of the car's behaviour and finding changes which were improving the balance and the speed. Yuki's seventh place on the grid rewards these efforts and is a morale booster for the troops going into the race."