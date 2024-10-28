Mexico City Grand Prix: Race team notes - RB

Liam Lawson: "A frustrating race, not the result we wanted.

"With the speed we had this weekend we could have scored points. It's very disappointing to come away with nothing this weekend, especially when we had a package that was strong. We needed that clean air and unfortunately spent the whole race behind the gear box of another car. We had incidents all throughout and we tried the strategy that worked last week but it just didn't work today. We'll learn from that, and we'll try and do a better job next week."

Yuki Tsunoda: "There just wasn't enough space. It was a racing incident. It was very tricky. If I had qualified where our true pace was, we wouldn't have been in that position. I'm very sorry to the Team. They did a fantastic job to prepare everything from yesterday. I want to make it up to them in Brazil."

Guillaume Dezoteux (Head of Vehicle Performance): "We were hoping for more today. The mechanics did a fantastic job to repair Yuki's car after the crash yesterday, but unfortunately there was contact between him and Albon immediately after the start, which put an end to his race. Liam was on an offset strategy starting on hard tyres. He did a solid first stint and had a couple of good fights with cars around. After his pit-stop, he was in traffic the whole time and eventually had a contact damaging his front wing and forcing us to pit him again. It's a frustrating end to a weekend during which both drivers showed good pace in our car that keeps improving."

Laurent Mekies (Team Principal): "It's very frustrating to leave Mexico with no points. We feel the car has improved in the last two races with the updates we have introduced in Austin. We had a further update this weekend on Yuki's car only but both drivers should have it next week in Brazil. It's been one of our most competitive weekends in quite a while, in terms of pure pace, it's clear to see in all three free practice sessions with both cars running in the top 10 nearly the whole time.

"Yesterday, Yuki's crash was costly as the domino effect was that it also prevented Liam from getting to Q3, but that's motor racing. The weekend was derailed from that point onwards and on the opening lap of the race, Yuki was the unfortunate victim of some squeezing, which is the sort of incident that can happen in the midfield.

"Liam was on an inverted strategy to try and jump some of the cars ahead of us. He had a strong first stint and some good fights throughout the race, but it did not really work for him, as he found a lot of traffic in the second part of the race. The contact with Colapinto pretty much ended any slight chance to fight for points.

"We will focus on having a smoother weekend in Sao Paulo in a few days' time and push very hard to see where the car's recent upturn in pace can take us."

