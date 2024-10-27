Site logo

Marko hits out at "unstable" Tsunoda

27/10/2024

Spinning out of Q2 in Mexico may just have blown Yuki Tsunoda's hopes of a move to the 'big team'.

The Japanese was on his final flying lap when he locked-up, spun and hit the barriers at the entrance to the stadium, causing the session to be red-flagged and thereby ending the hopes of a number of drivers, including teammate Liam Lawson, and Fernando Alonso of promotion to Q3.

"I lost the car into the stadium section," said the Japanese. "I had a big front lock up, which I haven't experienced throughout the weekend, so it was a bit strange.

"It's a shame we couldn't maximise the opportunity of the pace we've shown here," he added.

Even less impressed was Helmut Marko, a man not known for massaging egos, forgiveness or instilling confidence.

"He is still too unstable," the Austrian told Sky Sports Germany. "He also had a spin in Austin and now this crash in qualifying.

"We thought he was stabilized, but apparently he's not. Now, when the pressure comes off Lawson, it's even more noticeable."

Of further frustration to the permanently frustrated Marko was the damage to Tsunoda's car in the middle of the triple-header.

"He has a new floor, just like Lawson and I don't know if they have any spare parts," he said. "If you had to rebuild, it would be a relegation to the back row. So it was a totally unnecessary crash."

"Strategy here won't be easy," admitted Tsunoda, "especially in traffic and car temperature but I do as much as I can.

"I think the car pace is still there so hopefully I can maximize that with clean air. In the previous race my team-mate went from last to the points so anything could happen."

