Piastri dismisses Marko's Red Bull claim

Oscar Piastri has rubbished Helmut Marko's claim that the Australian could move to Red Bull.

Marko - who has history - told the German website F1-Insider that Piastri's manager, Mark Webber, was seeking "intensive dialogue" with the Austrian team over the youngster's future.

"Let's put it this way, Mark Webber is looking for intensive dialogue," teased the Red Bull consultant, Lord High Executioner and all round muckraker.

"If I were Red Bull, I would also work to get Piastri," enthused former racer turned commentator, Ralf Schumacher. "He will get even better in the future and the small disadvantages he still has compared to Norris will soon disappear.

"Furthermore, Red Bull cannot rely on Verstappen still being in the team in 2026," added the German. "They have to be prepared for that. Piastri would be the ideal replacement."

Asked in Mexico whether he would consider a move to Red Bull, Piastri was adamant: "Definitely not," he replied. "I'm very happy where I am.

"I'm under contract for the next two years after this," he added, "and I'm certainly not looking to go elsewhere.

"It wouldn't be a week in F1 without some comments from Helmut," he laughed.

Ignoring the fact that McLaren is a team on the ascent, while Red Bull appears to be on the verge of a decline, one has to wonder what - other than money - Piastri might gain by making such a move, after all at a time he seemingly has to yield to one teammate why would he even consider joining a team that is even more biased. And while there is continued speculation over Verstappen's future at Red Bull this is only because the Dutchman fears the team cannot give him a championship winning car, so, again, why would this be of interest to Piastri. And let's not forget Webber's own experience of the Austrian team.

Marko's claim echoes Christian Horner's recent suggestion that George Russell might be available, a move clearly intended to destabilise Mercedes.

The constant bickering brings to mind sledging, the practice of deliberately insulting or verbally intimidating an opposing player and most notably associated with cricket.

It is tiresome, and at a time Zak Brown and Horner never miss an opportunity to take a swipe at one another's teams, one cannot help but feel that in Marko and Toto Wolff we have four characters working to a sort of pantomime script, each determined to land the role of villain.

It might be entertaining for the Drive to Survive element, but for the rest of us it is a bore and does neither the sport, nor the protagonists, any favours.