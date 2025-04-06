Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A tough race today, it was flat-out from start to finish but the pace was too similar to do anything.

Max drove a good race with no mistakes, and it ultimately came down to Qualifying positions today. It's still been a very good weekend for the team securing more points together, but we will continue to work hard as we head to the next one in Bahrain."

Oscar Piastri: "A good haul of points and a nice result for the team. I think the pace today was really good and I was very happy with that. We got close for the overtake a few times, but track position around here is just so important. I think yesterday was the day where you effectively won the race, and we just didn't put it all together, so I'll absolutely take the podium. We go to Bahrain with a lot of positives, and ready to challenge again."

Andrea Stella: "A double podium finish is a positive result for the team. We felt the victory was possible but yesterday, we missed out on Pole Position by a few milliseconds, and today the Qualifying order was the dominant factor for the final outcome of the Grand Prix. We will review to see if there were some variables we could have played with this afternoon, but degradation was low and a one-stop race didn't give us many strategic options.

"Overall, we have scored good points in both Championships and executed a very smooth weekend thanks to the trackside team, and everyone back at the factory. We're now looking forward to Bahrain."