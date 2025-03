Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm excited to head back to Japan. It's one of my favourite weekends on the calendar. The fans bring an amazing atmosphere. Suzuka as a circuit is also a great one to drive at.+

"It was good to have a week off after a positive start to our season. We had the chance to go back to Woking and celebrate with everyone. I also spent time in the sim and with my engineers to prepare for this triple-header. We have learnt many things from the first two races, so now it's time to put it all into practice."

Oscar Piastri: "Suzuka is one of the most exciting circuits on the calendar for us as drivers. 130R is legendary and the combination of fast corners and the fact that the circuit has remained the same for so many years means it's an incredible feeling to race here.

"To arrive in Japan after a race win in China is a great feeling, but of course we're aware that everything resets and we need to push again just as hard. It's still extremely close at the front so we need to deliver in every area. I'm excited to get back on track and put on a great race for the incredibly passionate Japanese fans."

Andrea Stella: "After a weekend of no racing, we're excited to return to the track this week and happy that we head to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. Suzuka has a special atmosphere, not just because of the exciting challenge the circuit offers the drivers, but also due to the fans who are among the most passionate and energetic we see anywhere in the world.

"Last week we took time to come together as a team in Woking to celebrate our first two wins of the season, but attention has quickly turned to preparing for the triple header ahead of us. The Chinese Grand Prix demonstrated how close and competitive the field is and so we remain focused on ourselves and continuously improving our pace and standards. We look forward to putting on an exciting race for the papaya fans not only in the Suzuka grandstands but also around the world."

Suzuka Circuit

Race laps: 53

Circuit length: 5.807km/3.608 miles

Total race distance: 307.471km/191.054 miles

Number of corners: 18 (10 right, 8 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 & Soft: C3.