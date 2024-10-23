Mexico City Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I really enjoy coming to Mexico. The fans are passionate, and the vibe is always fun.

"It's an interesting challenge for us as drivers with the high altitude, it's something we train for throughout the year and these added challenges are always what makes it even more fun.

"Just missing out on the podium in Austin was a tricky one, but I look forward to going again this weekend in Mexico. We'll once again be giving it our all and aiming to finish strong."

Oscar Piastri: "I can't wait to go racing in Mexico. We've got five races left this season and I am determined to finish the season strongly and round off the year with more success. There's a lot that I want to achieve before the end of the season.

"We got strong points in Austin, but we want to improve on that in Mexico City. We're all extremely motivated to build momentum across this triple header."

Pato O'Ward: "I'm so excited to be driving in Free Practice 1 during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend. It doesn't get better than driving in front of a home crowd in a Formula 1 car. I can't wait to see what this circuit is all about and do my part in helping the team continue their championship battles.

"I'm very grateful to be given this opportunity again. I can't thank Zak, Andrea and the whole team enough for making this dream come true."

Andrea Stella - Team Principal: "We now immediately shift focus to the Mexico City Grand Prix, one many look forward to as it's one of the most vibrant cities we race in. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit is tough for drivers because it is 2km above sea level, and the high altitude requires specific set ups and preparation, which the team is ready for.

"With only five races to go, every single point is valuable. The field is extremely tight, but we'll continue to challenge our competitors and bring as many points back to the team as we can."

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Race laps: 71

Circuit length: 4.304km/2.674 miles

Total race distance: 305.354km/189.738 miles

Number of corners: 17 (10 right, 7 left)



Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C3, Medium: C4 and Soft: C5