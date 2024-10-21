United States Grand Prix: Race team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A frustrating afternoon.

"Of course, starting first and finishing fourth is not what we hoped, but it was a challenging field with the Ferraris looking strong all weekend. I was confident in a podium finish today but unfortunately, we lost it through a decision out of our hands. So, a tough weekend and we have work to do. We'll debrief as a team and go again next weekend in Mexico to secure more strong points in our championship push."

Oscar Piastri: "It was a bit of a lonely afternoon, to be honest, starting and finishing in P5. On the positive side, we scored some decent points, which is important in the Constructors' Championship fight. We just didn't quite have the pace of Ferrari today. The field is still extremely tight, and this weekend showed that. We'll be aiming to come back stronger in Mexico."

Andrea Stella, Team Principal: "A very tight race in Austin, as we anticipated with three different teams in condition to win.

"It's a shame that Lando's race was affected initially by Max pushing him off in Turn 1, and then, once the hard job of recovering the position on Max was done, thanks to good pace and strategy, he lost the podium because of a penalty we don't understand nor agree with. We feel this was an inappropriate way to change the result of a race.

"On Oscar's side, a very well-executed race by him and the team, leading to an important haul of points. Now we reset, turn the page and focus on the next race."