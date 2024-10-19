No further action over Norris incident

The COTA stewards have opted to take no further action after it was alleged that Lando Norris drove erratically while defending his position in today's Sprint.

The Stewards, having reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video and in-car video evidence, felt that there did not appear to be any significant changes of direction under braking, and the move at Turn 15 was a legitimate defending move by the McLaren driver.

In Turn 1 he locked-up under braking and went wide, losing a position to Carlos Sainz. Accordingly the stewards determined that there was no erratic driving and hence opted to take no further action.

Norris was alleged to have made several manoeuvres on the final lap of the race, with Charles Leclerc and team boss Fred Vasseur both claiming that he had changed direction under braking, which at one point almost led to the Monegasque hitting the Briton's car.

Nonetheless, losing out to Sainz means that race-winner Max Verstappen has extended his lead over Norris to 54 points.