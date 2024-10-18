Verstappen on pole for COTA Sprint

Ahead of the Shootout the air temperature is 28 degrees C, while the track temperature is 36 degrees.

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc set the pace in practice, edging out Max Verstappen, the McLaren and Mercedes.

However, it was a session filled with little incidents as drivers struggled for grip due to various factors not least the wind and the new track surface.

Lewis Hamilton had a big moment when he spun after hitting the infamous kerb at Turn 4, with his teammate following suit shortly after, the Mercedes appearing to suffer more in the conditions than most.

Liam Lawson, who replaces Daniel Ricciardo in the final six races, finished 13th quickest but will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid after taking on a new engine.

With an eye on this morning's various incidents we are expecting a few surprises over the next hour.

The lights go green and Verstappen leads the way, followed by Hulkenberg, Zhou, Perez and Bottas.

Zhou is warned that there is a 15 kph tailwind in the Esses.

As Verstappen begins his first flying lap, only the Aston Martin and Mercedes drivers have yet to emerge.

The Dutchman crosses the line at 34.698, while Hulkenberg responds with a 35.758.

A 34.716 sees Perez go second, but the Mexican is not only demoted when Magnussen posts a 34.403, but has his time deleted for good measure.

Tsunoda goes second and Lawson fourth, ahead of Gasly, Albon and Colapinto.

Norris goes top with a 33.919, while Piastri can only manage eighth (34.881).

Leclerc stops the clock at 33.896 to go quickest while his teammate goes third with a 34.143.

No sooner has Russell gone fourth than he is demoted when his Mercedes teammate goes quickest with a 33.840.

Verstappen and Piastri appear to think its Sunday as the pair scrap for track position.

A number of drivers are opting for double cool laps.

Verstappen improves to third with a 33.908, while his teammate goes seventh with a 34.333.

Colapinto improves to 11th, while Piastri goes seventh.

A big, big spin for Albon in Turn 19 means the Williams driver will miss the cut, as Sainz goes fifth, Lawson 13th and Magnussen 10th.

Gasly goes 15th but is it enough?

Piastri has his time deleted after running wide in Turn 19, and drops to 16th, while Tsunoda goes 13th.

Alonso and Zhou have their times deleted.

Quickest is Leclerc, ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Stroll, Perez, Magnussen and Alonso.

We lose Piastri, Ocon, Albon, Bottas and Zhou.

"Obviously a disappointing start to Sprint Qualifying," admits Zak Brown, "the car has plenty of speed but Ferraris look tough to beat. The drivers aren't totally happy with the balance of the car."

Well, we expected some surprises, but not Piastri going out in SQ1.

Hulkenberg is first out for SQ2, followed by his teammate, Russell, Hamilton, Norris and Sainz.

Hulkenberg crosses the line at 33.994 but his teammate responds with a 33.788 and Hamilton with a 33.370.

Russell goes second and Norris third but both are demoted when Sainz goes quickest with a 33.274.

Leclerc clams third with a 33.392 as the Bulls finally head out, Verstappen leading the way.

As Verstappen goes second with a 33.290 - just 0.016s down on Sainz - Stroll, Alonso, Lawson, Tsunoda and Gasly finally head out.

Perez can only manage tenth, and will be lucky to make the cut, especially with the likes of Alonso yet to post a time.

"Struggling a lot with the ride," reports Verstappen.

Hulkenberg goes ninth and Tsunoda tenth, which means curtains for Perez.

Lawson goes twelfth and Gasly thirteenth, the Frenchman demoted when Alonso goes twelfth with a 34.251.

However, adding insult to injury, both Aston Martin drivers have their times deleted as does Lawson, the kiwi having exceeded track limits at Turn 1 the others at Turn 19.

"It was very scrappy," admits Lawson while the stewards have noted Gasly for impeding Colapinto.

Quickest is Sainz, ahead of Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc, Russell, Norris, Magnussen, Colapinto, Hulkenberg and Tsunoda.

We lose Perez, Gasly, Stroll, Alonso and Lawson.