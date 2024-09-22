Norris claims lights to flag victory in Singapore

Everything so far this weekend suggests that we could be in for an entertaining couple of hours this evening.

First off we have Lando and Max starting on the front row... and we know how that usually works out.

Then we have the Mercedes pair, whose form and fortune appear to ebb and flow almost hour by hour.

Behind them we have Oscar - who hasn't really looked comfortable this weekend, alongside Nico and just ahead of two drivers always keen to make their point, Fernando and Yuki.

Separating this lot from the likes of Alex and Franco, not to mention Sergio and Kevin, are Charles and Carlos who look likely to have a very busy evening ahead of them.

While we know that Lando can beat Max off the line the problem he has is remaining ahead of the Dutchman, or indeed anyone else, on the opening lap. Over the course of his career, the Briton has started from pole seven times and has yet to find himself leading the way at the end of the opening lap.

Of course, other than the pursuing pack, there is the little matter of Turn 1 which has seen numerous drivers - including the very best of them - come to grief over the years.

We've said it before but we'll say it again, the race cannot be won on the opening lap but it can be lost, and even if Max does get ahead of Lando the McLaren drivers has the pace - and 62 laps - in which to reclaim the lead.

In a prime case of déjà vu, we head into a three week break before the United States Grand Prix with speculation of at least one driver being dropped. Having qualified 16th it is unlikely that Daniel will be able to turn things around, but then again Sergio must really start thinking about next year, especially with Christian Horner hinting at interest in George Russell.

Lizards aside, we have seen numerous incidents so far this weekend, this being another one of those tracks that bites back, and consequently there is an accident waiting to happen around every corner of every lap.

When a pit stop to change tyres costs around 28s, a one-stop is the obligatory choice. On paper, from an initial analysis, a medium-hard scenario is the quickest route, with a pit stop window between laps 21 and 27.

The soft has proved to be a viable option for the first stint, with an earlier stop between lap 14 and 19 to take on the hard. Those starting between the midfield and the front of the grid could also consider starting on the hard to go for the longest first stint possible, with an ideal pit stop window between laps 37 and 43.

Having said that, on this type of track, we have often seen, not least last year here, drivers and teams playing tactically with their race pace, especially on the first stint. Neutralisations and the weather are two other unknown factors that definitely have to be taken into consideration, but there is little one can do about those, apart from being ready to make the most of any opportunity that presents itself.

The pitlane opens and Russell leads the way, followed by Colapinto, Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez.

"A lot of vibration when I brake," reports Stroll. "They're pretty bad," he adds.

One by one the drivers take their places on the grid, the Mercedes pair leaving it until the very last minute.

On the grid, Lando talks to three-time world champion Jackie Stewart.

Ahead of the national anthem, the air temperature is 31 degrees C, while the track temperature is 37 degrees. Humidity is 75%. There is 0% chance of rain.

As the clock counts down to the formation lap, work continues on Stroll's car.

All are starting on mediums bar Magnussen, Stroll, Bottas and Zhou who are on hards and Hamilton and Ricciardo who are on softs. It's fresh rubber except for Hamilton, Alonso and Stroll.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away cleanly including Stroll.

The grid forms.

They're away! A great start from Norris as Russell pulls across the track to cover Piastri as Hamilton is side-by-side with Verstappen as they head into Turn 1.

A slight lock-up for Russell as Hulkenberg almost passes the Mercedes driver as he holds off the second McLaren.

Caught up behind the squabbling Mercedes and McLaren, Alonso and Sainz are forced to cut the first corner, as does Albon who loses a heap of positions in the process.

"Franco dive-bombed, what's he doing," asks the Thai driver.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Norris, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Leclerc, Colapinto and Perez, Sainz has dropped to twelfth while Albon is down in fifteenth. Great starts for Colapinto and Perez while Tsunoda has dropped three places. Ricciardo remains sixteenth.

After two laps Verstappen has dropped 1.4s behind Norris but is 1.6s ahead of Hamilton.

"He needs to increase the pace a bit," says Russell of his teammate, "as the guys in front are getting away." The youngster is on mediums compared to Hamilton's softs.

Hulkenberg continues to shadow Piastri, as a DRS train begins to form behind the second McLaren, the other 'carriages' comprising Alonso, Leclerc, Colapinto, Perez, Tsunoda, Sainz, Ocon and Magnussen.

Lap 5 sees a new fastest lap from Norris (37.938), but Verstappen responds with a 37.906.

Piastri drops 2s behind Russell but builds a 1.2s lead over Hulkenberg.

"I took a carbon part on my left-side," reports Leclerc who is told that his car is fine. Like his teammate he is stuck in the DRS train headed by Hulkenberg.

Lap 7 sees another fastest lap from Norris (37.621) as be he extends his lead to 2.3s.

Norris is told he needs a 5s gap to Verstappen, the Briton currently 2.9s clear of the Dutchman.

"You can see Colapinto is struggling," Perez is advised, "let's have him!"

As Norris builds a 4.1s lead, Perez closes on Colapinto.

Hulkenberg is told to extend the gap to Alonso and the rest.

"Magnussen reports that hards seems worse than medium competitors," Leclerc is told as Ricciardo pits and switches from softs to mediums.

"Perez and Colapinto are fighting, there could be something coming to us," Tsunoda is told. "Too much information," replies the Japanese as Albon becomes the second driver to pit. The Williams driver rejoins in 19th on hards.

"I'm sliding around like hell," sighs Magnussen.

As he battles Perez, Colapinto slips to 1.8s behind Leclerc.

Sainz pits at the end of Lap 13, the Spaniard rejoining in 18th on mediums.

"Undercut powers looks strong," Norris is told, "maybe two seconds."

All eyes on Albon and Sainz on the hards. Quickest in S2, the Spaniard posts a PB in the final sector.

Albon has been passed by Ricciardo and has dropped to last.