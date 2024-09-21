Singapore Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 1:29.646 123.271 mph 2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.125 0.479 3 Piastri McLaren 1:30.431 0.785 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.540 0.894 5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.559 0.913 6 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.807 1.161 7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.864 1.218 8 Albon Williams 1:30.949 1.303 9 Colapinto Williams 1:30.989 1.343 10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.082 1.436 11 Tsunoda RB 1:31.114 1.468 12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.187 1.541 13 Magnussen Haas 1:31.265 1.619 14 Gasly Alpine 1:31.367 1.721 15 Perez Red Bull 1:31.440 1.794 16 Ocon Alpine 1:31.559 1.913 17 Ricciardo RB 1:31.561 1.915 18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.719 2.073 19 Bottas Stake 1:32.098 2.452 20 Zhou Stake 1:32.652 3.006