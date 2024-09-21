Site logo

Singapore Grand Prix: Saturday Free - Times

21/09/2024

Times from the final free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 1:29.646 123.271 mph
2 Russell Mercedes 1:30.125 0.479
3 Piastri McLaren 1:30.431 0.785
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:30.540 0.894
5 Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.559 0.913
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:30.807 1.161
7 Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.864 1.218
8 Albon Williams 1:30.949 1.303
9 Colapinto Williams 1:30.989 1.343
10 Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.082 1.436
11 Tsunoda RB 1:31.114 1.468
12 Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.187 1.541
13 Magnussen Haas 1:31.265 1.619
14 Gasly Alpine 1:31.367 1.721
15 Perez Red Bull 1:31.440 1.794
16 Ocon Alpine 1:31.559 1.913
17 Ricciardo RB 1:31.561 1.915
18 Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.719 2.073
19 Bottas Stake 1:32.098 2.452
20 Zhou Stake 1:32.652 3.006

