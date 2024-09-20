Singapore Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.763 120.427 mph 2 Norris McLaren 1:31.839 0.076 3 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.952 0.189 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.097 0.334 5 Tsunoda RB 1:32.263 0.500 6 Piastri McLaren 1:32.369 0.606 7 Ricciardo RB 1:32.375 0.612 8 Albon Williams 1:32.451 0.688 9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.610 0.847 10 Ocon Alpine 1:32.615 0.852 11 Colapinto Williams 1:32.618 0.855 12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.679 0.916 13 Gasly Alpine 1:32.694 0.931 14 Perez Red Bull 1:32.767 1.004 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.778 1.015 16 Russell Mercedes 1:33.334 1.571 17 Magnussen Haas 1:33.377 1.614 18 Bottas Stake 1:33.485 1.722 19 Zhou Stake 1:33.585 1.822 20 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.797 2.034