Singapore Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

20/09/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.763 120.427 mph
2 Norris McLaren 1:31.839 0.076
3 Sainz Ferrari 1:31.952 0.189
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.097 0.334
5 Tsunoda RB 1:32.263 0.500
6 Piastri McLaren 1:32.369 0.606
7 Ricciardo RB 1:32.375 0.612
8 Albon Williams 1:32.451 0.688
9 Alonso Aston Martin 1:32.610 0.847
10 Ocon Alpine 1:32.615 0.852
11 Colapinto Williams 1:32.618 0.855
12 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.679 0.916
13 Gasly Alpine 1:32.694 0.931
14 Perez Red Bull 1:32.767 1.004
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:32.778 1.015
16 Russell Mercedes 1:33.334 1.571
17 Magnussen Haas 1:33.377 1.614
18 Bottas Stake 1:33.485 1.722
19 Zhou Stake 1:33.585 1.822
20 Hulkenberg Haas 1:33.797 2.034

