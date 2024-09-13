Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:45.546 127.231 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:45.859 0.313 3 Perez Red Bull S 1:45.922 0.376 4 Norris McLaren S 1:46.027 0.481 5 Sainz Ferrari S 1:46.173 0.627 6 Piastri McLaren S 1:46.282 0.736 7 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:46.452 0.906 8 Russell Mercedes S 1:46.516 0.970 9 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:46.608 1.062 10 Ricciardo RB S 1:46.687 1.141 11 Bearman Haas S 1:46.973 1.427 12 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:47.135 1.589 13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:47.184 1.638 14 Bottas Stake S 1:47.640 2.094 15 Tsunoda RB S 1:47.708 2.162 16 Colapinto Williams S 1:47.901 2.355 17 Albon Williams S 1:47.955 2.409 18 Gasly Alpine M 1:48.712 3.166 19 Zhou Stake S 1:49.052 3.506 20 Ocon Alpine S No Time