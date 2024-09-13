Site logo

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Friday Free 1 - Times

13/09/2024

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Tyre Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull S 1:45.546 127.231 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes S 1:45.859 0.313
3 Perez Red Bull S 1:45.922 0.376
4 Norris McLaren S 1:46.027 0.481
5 Sainz Ferrari S 1:46.173 0.627
6 Piastri McLaren S 1:46.282 0.736
7 Alonso Aston Martin S 1:46.452 0.906
8 Russell Mercedes S 1:46.516 0.970
9 Leclerc Ferrari M 1:46.608 1.062
10 Ricciardo RB S 1:46.687 1.141
11 Bearman Haas S 1:46.973 1.427
12 Hulkenberg Haas S 1:47.135 1.589
13 Stroll Aston Martin S 1:47.184 1.638
14 Bottas Stake S 1:47.640 2.094
15 Tsunoda RB S 1:47.708 2.162
16 Colapinto Williams S 1:47.901 2.355
17 Albon Williams S 1:47.955 2.409
18 Gasly Alpine M 1:48.712 3.166
19 Zhou Stake S 1:49.052 3.506
20 Ocon Alpine S No Time

