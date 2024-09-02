Site logo

Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

02/09/2024

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap
1 Norris McLaren 53 1:21.432 159.138 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 53 1:21.512 0.080
3 Verstappen Red Bull 43 1:21.745 0.313
4 Piastri McLaren 53 1:21.943 0.511
5 Russell Mercedes 49 1:22.036 0.604
6 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:22.232 0.800
7 Alonso Aston Martin 46 1:22.944 1.512
8 Perez Red Bull 47 1:22.971 1.539
9 Sainz Ferrari 53 1:23.219 1.787
10 Leclerc Ferrari 33 1:23.226 1.794
11 Hulkenberg Haas 44 1:23.275 1.843
12 Magnussen Haas 51 1:23.437 2.005
13 Bottas Stake 52 1:23.609 2.177
14 Colapinto Williams 53 1:23.728 2.296
15 Gasly Alpine 51 1:23.755 2.323
16 Albon Williams 53 1:23.918 2.486
17 Ricciardo RB 52 1:24.219 2.787
18 Ocon Alpine 52 1:24.343 2.911
19 Zhou Stake 17 1:25.092 3.660
20 Tsunoda RB 4 1:26.198 4.766

Check out our Sunday gallery from Monza here.

