Italian Grand Prix: Fastest Race Laps

Fastest times posted by each driver during the Pirelli Gran Premio d'Italia.

Pos Name Team Lap Time Gap 1 Norris McLaren 53 1:21.432 159.138 mph 2 Hamilton Mercedes 53 1:21.512 0.080 3 Verstappen Red Bull 43 1:21.745 0.313 4 Piastri McLaren 53 1:21.943 0.511 5 Russell Mercedes 49 1:22.036 0.604 6 Stroll Aston Martin 52 1:22.232 0.800 7 Alonso Aston Martin 46 1:22.944 1.512 8 Perez Red Bull 47 1:22.971 1.539 9 Sainz Ferrari 53 1:23.219 1.787 10 Leclerc Ferrari 33 1:23.226 1.794 11 Hulkenberg Haas 44 1:23.275 1.843 12 Magnussen Haas 51 1:23.437 2.005 13 Bottas Stake 52 1:23.609 2.177 14 Colapinto Williams 53 1:23.728 2.296 15 Gasly Alpine 51 1:23.755 2.323 16 Albon Williams 53 1:23.918 2.486 17 Ricciardo RB 52 1:24.219 2.787 18 Ocon Alpine 52 1:24.343 2.911 19 Zhou Stake 17 1:25.092 3.660 20 Tsunoda RB 4 1:26.198 4.766

