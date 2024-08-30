Hamilton's hot in FP2

Ahead of today's second session, the air temperature is 34 degrees C, while the track temperature is 44 degrees. It remains bright and sunny and a little cooler than earlier.

As a reminder, in terms of upgrades, Red Bull has a new Front Wing and Rear Wing, while Mercedes has a new Rear Wing and Ferrari a new Front Wing, Nose, Mirror, Floor Fences, Floor Body, Floor Edge, Diffuser, Coke/Engine Cover and Rear Wing.

McLaren has a new Front Corner, Front Wing and Coke/Engine Cover, while Aston Martin has a new Front Wing, Beam Wing and Rear Wing, and Alpine a new Front Wing.

Williams has a new Front Wing and Rear Wing, RB a new Front Wing, Floor Body, Rear Wing, Beam Wing, Halo and Mirrors, while Stake has a new Front Wing, Floor Body, Diffuser and Rear Wing and Haas a new Front Wing and Front Suspension.

Verstappen was quickest earlier, ahead of Leclerc, Norris, Sainz and Bottas... yes, Bottas, while Kimi Antonelli crashed out shortly after going quickest.

All three compounds were in use earlier as the teams acquired data relating to the new track surface, and as a result a number of drivers have yet to show their hand.

The lights go green and Ocon leads the way, followed by Tsunoda, Gasly, Colapinto and Zhou.

As more drivers emerge they are all on mediums.

Alonso makes a mistake at the first chicane, and is followed by Piastri, both making full use of the escape road.

Of the first wave Norris goes quickest, ahead of Hamilton and Piastri, while Verstappen opts for two warm-up laps.

Colapinto goes an impressive tenth, just 0.020s off his teammate's pace.

The only driver not on mediums, Ricciardo (softs) posts a 21.842 to go fourth.

Albon and Tsunoda are noted for impeding, Haas having been fined 7,500 euros after failing to warn Magnussen that was on a hot lap behind earlier.

No sooner has Sainz gone quickest with a 21.264 than Leclerc responds with a 21.119.

To be fair it is almost traditional that Ferrari impresses on Fridays at Monza as this has always guaranteed bums on seats for the remainder of the weekend, especially during those - all too frequent - lean periods.

Verstappen goes fourth with a 21.610.

Norris and Hamilton head out on softs, as do Piastri and Stroll.

Piastri and Hamilton trade fastest sectors, the Briton crosses the line at 21.168, while the Australian stops the clock at 20.858 only to be eclipsed by his McLaren teammate who posts a 20.851.

"There's no one out here, mate, so I've got no tow," says Hamilton as Stroll goes sixth with a 21.363.

Work continues on the cars of Perez and Russell, the Mexican having had a change of gearbox, while the Briton's was badly damaged in this opening session.

"Cornering is strong," Hamilton is told, "only losses are due to the lack of a tow."

"I've got something moving around in my cockpit," reports Russell.

Bottas goes eighth with a 21.461, the Finn having impressed this morning, as Hulkenberg goes fourth with a 21.140, ahead of Hamilton.

Ricciardo goes seventh as the field is evenly strung out as drivers look for the benefit of a tow.

Quickest in the final sector, Hamilton goes top with a 20.738.

Quick in the opening sectors, a mistake in the Parabolica sees Verstappen aborts his lap to remain thirteenth.

As was the case earlier, Hamilton complains about his seat being uncomfortably warm. Russell has the same problem.

The session is red-flagged when Magnussen spins off at the second Lesmo and into the barrier.

"I'm in the wall," he helpfully informs his team.

"Max, same issues as the previous run," the Red Bull driver is asked. Yes, would appear to be the answer.

The session resumes with 18 minutes remaining as Ocon is released into the path of Norris.

Russell leads the way, followed by Perez, Piastri, Ocon and Hulkenberg.

While a number of drivers have completed their flying laps and therefore switched to mediums, others, like Perez have yet to post a representative time and remain on softs.

"My seat has got really hot again," complains Hamilton.

Perez can only manage 14th (21.678), one place behind his teammate, while Tsunoda goes fifteenth.

Ricciardo improves to seventh with a 21.300.

Russell goes fourth with a 21.086, the Briton - on softs, natch - out of sync with his rivals.

Verstappen has been noted for failing to follow the race director instructions in terms of rejoining the track after missing second chicane, as do Alonso, Hamilton and Zhou shortly after.

The session ends as both Mercedes drivers continue to complain about their hot seats.

Hamilton is quickest, ahead of Norris, Sainz, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Hulkenberg, Ricciardo, Alonso and Stroll

Bottas is eleventh, ahead of Magnussen, Albon, Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda, Colapinto, Gasly, Ocon and Zhou.

While this has given us a slightly better idea of the pecking order, one has to hope the Red Bull has a lot more in hand, for ending the day 14th and 15th is hardly the best of starts if you're aiming to win the titles.