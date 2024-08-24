Norris claims Zandvoort pole

Ahead of today's qualifying session the air temperature is 24 degrees C, while the track temperature is 31 degrees.

In the stands, ponchos have given way to T-Shirts. However, with a 40% chance of rain they'd better keep those ponchos handy.

With the ever changing conditions the tea teams were already facing a huge challenge, consequently the last thing they needed was for Logan Sargeant to crash this morning and seriously compromise running time, for while most of the big runs only managed a single flying lap, Perez and Tsunoda had to do without.

Around an hour before the start of the session Williams tweeted: "We are assessing the chassis but it currently looks okay. We will aim to repair and build up the chassis to be ready for qualifying, however with the amount of work to be completed it will be difficult, but we'll give it everything."

Giving the Grove outfit added impetus no doubt is the fact that the sun is now shining, thereby giving teams a taste of what we are anticipating tomorrow.

As a result of the changing condition we don't have a true idea of the pecking order, nonetheless McLaren and Mercedes look strong, Red Bull not so.

In the moments before Q1 the screens are still in place outside Sargeant's garage as the work continues frantically behind.

The lights go green and Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Zhou, Magnussen, Gasly and Bottas. Soon there are 14 drivers on track, all sporting softs.

Hulkenberg crosses the line at 13.062, while posts a 13.719.

Albon posts an 11.864 but Stroll responds with an 11.832.

Sainz can only manage eighth, while teammate Leclerc goes third with an 11.890.

An 11.541 sees Piastri go top as the drivers continue to get a feel for the track.

Hamilton heads out on mediums and goes quickest with an 11.375, as teammate Russell, on softs, posts a 12.079 to go 10th.

As Verstappen finally heads out - other than Sargeant the last driver to do so - Norris goes second with an 11.377.

Quickest in the first sector, Verstappen stops the clock at 11.393 to go third, 0.018s off the pace.

Already it is clear that the softs are only good for one hot lap, and consequently there is a rush for the pits as drivers seek to improve.

Gasly goes fifth (11.718), while Zhou fails to improve on 19th.

Race control has noted an impeding incident involving Hamilton and Perez.

Russell fails to improve on tenth as Perez expresses his unhappiness at perceived impeding by Hamilton. "What the **** is this idiot doing," he wonders.

"I don't know what's going on," complains Russell, "I've got no grip, I'm sliding all over the place."

With less than five minutes remaining, Stroll has the track to himself, the Canadian improving to fourth with an 11.518.

Still no sign of Sargeant as the field queues in the pitlane.

Down in 15th, Sainz is one of a number of drivers who really needs to improve. Perez is currently 11th.

On-board shows Verstappen really struggling, the Dutchman eventually aborting his lap.

Zhou remains 19th while Magnussen goes sixth.

Bottas goes 15th, Albon fourth and Tsunoda 7th.

Ricciardo can only mange 13th, as Alonso goes fourth and Sainz quickest as the Spaniard goes purple in the final sector.

Russell goes quickest and Leclerc third but both are demoted when Perez bangs in an 11.006.

Quickest is Perez, ahead of Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon and Stroll.

We lose Ricciardo, Ocon, Bottas and Zhou, while Sargeant never emerged.

The Ferrari pair get Q2 underway, Sainz leading the way.

Sainz crosses the line at 11.835, while Leclerc responds with an 11.665, neither looking entirely convincing.

Piastri heads out, followed by Hulkenberg, Albon, Magnussen and Verstappen.

"Still rain in the air?" asks the Dutchman. "That's correct," comes the reply.

Quickest in the first two sectors, Piastri crosses the line at 10.505, a full 1.106s up on Leclerc's best. Indeed, at 11.611, even Hulkenberg is quicker than the Ferrari.

Verstappen goes second with a 10.811 as Norris crosses the line at 10.496.

An 11.100 sees Norris go fifth, just ahead of Alonso.

Quickest in S3, Russell goes third overall with a 10.552, as teammate Hamilton goes fifth.

Leclerc improves with an 11.060 but remains 0.564s off the pace.

Hulkenberg leads the way as the final assault gets underway. HE is followed by his teammate, Gasly, Tsunoda and Perez.

Norris, Piastri, Russell and Verstappen are happy with their times and opt not to run.

Hulkenberg remain 11th, while Gasly improves to fifth.

Magnussen remains 14th as Perez goes fourth and Stroll goes quickest in S1.

Albon goes fifth, ahead of Verstappen, while Alonso can only manage 8th.

Stroll goes fourth, while Sainz is demoted to tenth.

Hamilton fails to improve on 11th, while Leclerc's 10.689 sees his Ferrari teammate relegated to the drop zone.

"Hulkenberg wasn't very generous," says Sainz.

Quickest is Norris, ahead of Piastri, Russell, Stroll, Perez, Leclerc, Albon, Verstappen, Gasly and Alonso.

We lose Sainz, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

Piastri is first out for Q3, followed by Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc and Gasly as the wind begins to pick up.

Piastri posts a benchmark 10.193, while Verstappen crosses the line at 10.222.

A 10.074 sees Norris go top by 0.119 as Leclerc posts a 10.758 to go fourth, albeit on used rubber.

Russell goes fourth with a 10.510 as an 11.401 puts Gasly sixth.

"Double check the floor when I come in urges," Verstappen, "I hit the kerb at Turn 13."

Stroll and Alonso head out, the Aston Martin pair clearly only going for a single lap, as are Perez and Albon who have yet to emerge.

Stroll goes sixth with a 10.857, the Canadian appearing ill at ease with his car, while teammate Alonso stops the clock at 10.633 to go fifth.

Perez finally heads out, followed by Albon.

Norris goes purple in S1 while Verstappen is quickest in S2.

Verstappen goes quickest with a 10.029 but Norris responds with a 9.673, 0.356s up on the local hero.

Perez goes fourth with a 10.416, while Albon goes eighth.

A poor second sector sees Piastri fail to improve on third, as Russell improves to fourth.

Norris takes pole, ahead of Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Perez, Leclerc, Alonso, Albon, Stroll and Gasly.

Sainz will start eleventh, ahead of Hamilton, who is under investigation, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Ocon, Bottas, Zhou and Sargeant.

"I just didn't do a good enough job," admits Piastri, "the first half of the lap was ok, the second half wasn't what I needed.

"The car has been quick this weekend so a bit disappointing not to be higher up," he adds. "But I have a good car so I'm hopeful of getting some good points tomorrow.

"The pace looked good on the long run, so hopefully we can have a good day, get a good start and make up a couple of places."

"We just lacked a bit of pace," says Verstappen, "I tried the best I could and I'm still happy with the front row.

"It was tricky with the gusts of wind," he adds. "I'm happy with second, considering yesterday as well, this is a good result. Hopefully the car is okay tomorrow in the race."

"It's nice to be back and to start with a pole!" grins Norris. "It was a nice lap.

"Qualifying was pretty smooth and I put in some good laps," he continues. "It's harder than it looks, it's tricky out there but I felt comfortable.

"The car feels amazing, everything is working very well so a big thanks to the team. I'm excited for tomorrow."