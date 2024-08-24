Gasly quickest in heavily truncated final practice

Ahead of today's sole practice session the air temperature is 18 degrees C, while the track temperature is 20 degrees. As expected it is wet and windy, albeit not as gusty as yesterday.

Conditions are expected to remain like this for qualifying also, however the nightmare facing the teams is that tomorrow is expected to be bright and sunny.

While today's pecking order may be up in the air, on yesterday afternoon's form McLaren is looking strong as is Mercedes, while Ferrari suffered technical issues with Sainz and Leclerc didn't try the softs.

The lights go green but as was the case yesterday morning there is no immediate rush to get out on track.

Eventually the Haas pair head out, both on full wets.

While the Haas pair subsequently pit, they are replaced by the Stake pair, then Piastri, Sainz and Ricciardo. The McLaren driver opts for Inters.

"I think I'll box," says Ricciardo after just one lap.

Piastri posts the first time of the day, crossing the line at 24.176.

At which point Alonso and Stroll head out on Inters, as do the Haas duo.

As Alonso goes second (25.240), the yellows are waved after Hulkenberg goes off at Turn 12 and damages his front wing in the process.

As he heads back to the pits, the offending wing trapped under his front wheels, Piastri improves to 21.850.

"It's the same as yesterday," says Hulkenberg, "I touched the brake and it locked-up."

Moments later teammate Magnussen has a similar issue but is able to avoid the barrier.

Stroll goes second (21.941), ahead of Russell, Alonso, Sargeant and Ricciardo.

Hulkenberg has been noted for driving in an unsafe condition.

Oh dear, Sargeant is off after a heavy encounter with the barriers. As the American climbs from the wrecked Williams, flames are leaping from the rear of the car.

The session is red-flagged.

Replay shows that he lost the car after applying the power coming out of Turn 3 and dipping a wheel on the wet grass, after which he is merely a passenger.

In the Williams garage the mechanics look on in a mixture of frustration and anger, they know they have a lot of work to do.

In the moments before the crash Alonso had gone quickest with a 21.461.

With 24 minutes remaining there is still no news on when the session will restart and thus far there are only 10 times on the board.

However, it has stopped raining. Indeed, the sun is trying to emerge.

At 12:20 race control announces that the session will resume at 12:25 leaving 5 minutes of running... which will be frantic.

In a further blow to the team, Williams confirms that Sargeant was running all the updates and it is unclear if there are any spares.

Meanwhile Mercedes reveals: "Mick (Schumacher) has put in quite the shift this weekend! As part of the reserve driver role, Mick helped the team with driving the simulator late last night. He then has flown to Zandvoort to carry out the reserve driver role at the track where he can provide valuable info."

Race control subsequently announces a new restart time, 12:27.

Other than only ten times on the board, Hamilton and the Red Bull pair haven't completed a single lap.

Would you believe... 12:28

Hulkenberg leads the way, followed by Magnussen, Zhou, Bottas and Gasly.

Desperate to get out Verstappen overtakes Piastri and then Russell, appearing to cross the white line at the pit exit in the process.

All are on Inters as the session ends, a number of drivers failing to complete their out lap in time to qualify for a flying lap.

Magnussen goes quickest with a 20.450 as a number of drivers appear to think its Sunday already.

Gasly posts a 20.311 to take the top spot as Bottas goes third ahead of Norris.

Gasly is quickest, ahead of Magnussen, Bottas, Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Piastri, Stroll, Hulkenberg and Sainz.

Zhou is eleventh, ahead of Sargeant, Russell, Albon, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen and Ricciardo.