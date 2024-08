Norris sets early pace among the dunes

Ahead of today's opening session the air temperature is 20 degrees C, while the track temperature is 21 degrees. It is wet and very windy, but then we are right by the notorious North Sea.

In terms of updates, Red Bull, which has won here since F1 returned to Holland, has a new Coke/Engine Cover, Halo and Mirror stays, while McLaren has a new Front Corner, Front Suspension, Floor Edge, Rear Corner, Rear Wing and Beam Wing.

Alpine has a new Front Suspension and Rear Corner, while Williams brings a new Floor Body, Diffuser, Sidepod inlet, Coke / Engine Cover and Central air intake, RB a new Rear Corner and Haas a new Front Wing, Nose, Front Suspension and Front Corner.

The rest have nothing, no doubt saving them up for next weekend's race at Monza.

The lights go green but understandably there is no immediate rush to action.

After several minutes Gasly and Magnussen head out, followed by Hulkenberg and Shwartzman, who replaces Bottas in this session.

"It's pretty wild with the wind," says Gasly as Hulkenberg runs wide.

All bar Gasly complete just one lap before seeking sanctuary in the pits.

Ten minutes in and the rain appears to have stopped, however the wind persists.

Sargeant and Leclerc head out, full wets still the order of the day as Albon joins them.

The Monegasque is the first driver to post a time, and as Russell and Hulkenberg join him on the timing sheets the German is clearly struggling.

As the sun begins to shine more drivers head out, including, much to the delight of the weather-battered crowds, local hero Verstappen, who, along with Ocon, is on Inters.

The Dutchman spins at Turn 11, momentarily bringing out the yellows, but is able to continue.

Verstappen goes quickest with a 21.300 but Russell, also on Inters, responds with a 20.444.

The improved conditions see a flurry of activity and once the dust has settled Norris tops the timesheets (20.392), ahead of Russell, Shwartzman, Verstappen and Sainz.

With just over ten minutes remaining, Norris, Russell, Alonso and Piastri make the switch to softs, while Perez remains the only driver yet to post a time, having completed just 4 laps.

Norris improves to 17.367 as Russell crosses the line at 17.885 and Piastri 18.315.

Alonso can only manage fifth with a 21.109.

Piastri improves to 14.293 and Alonso 15.693 to go third.

With 5 minutes remaining all 20 drivers are on duty.

Sainz goes fourth (14.973) on the mediums as Russell stops the clock at 13.766.

Norris goes top with a 12.818 as a 14.281 puts Verstappen third.

Sargeant goes eighth as the times continue to tumble and the timing sheet is a mass of greens and purples.

Hamilton splits the McLarens with a 13.217, as Verstappen gets frustrated with Gasly.

A 13.142 puts Russell second as Norris posts a very late 12.322, Verstappen a 12.523, Hamilton a 13.006 and Sainz a 13.074 on the mediums.

The session ends, Norris is quickest, aheasd of Verstappen, , amilton, Sainz, Russell, Albon, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Magnussen and Zhou.

Stroll is eleventh, ahead of Perez, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Alonso, Shwartzman, Sargeant, Ocon, Ricciardo and Gasly.