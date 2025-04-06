Japanese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: It's great to add another two points to our championship tally, with another strong and consistent performance from Alex.

"Near enough all cars finished in Qualifying order and my reflection on the weekend is we didn't get it all right with Carlos in traffic yesterday and that's on us as a team. In positive news Carlos' performance is in a strong place and I can't wait for next two races to see how we as a team perform and bring it all together. It's clearly an incredibly close championship battle around us and a few milliseconds is making all the difference, so we'll do everything we can to dig deep and find everything for the next few races.

Alex Albon: We've been experimenting with shift settings all weekend and we thought we'd finally landed on something we were happy with. Turns out, it actually felt much better in Qualifying than it did in the race. The car wasn't easy to drive in the conditions either. In Practice on Friday, the wind suited us more, but it was completely different today. We still scored points though! It just shows that even on days when we're not that optimal, we're able to score points. In that sense, I'm very happy.

Carlos Sainz: Unfortunately, as expected, it was a difficult race stuck in traffic after a costly Saturday, with some details to polish in Qualifying and then the penalty. On a positive note, I think the pace was there today. I was comfortable with the car, managed to do some good overtakes and overall learnt a lot out there on track. Now the focus is to carry the positive feeling of this weekend on to the next GPs and build from here. Once I start putting everything together, I know better results will come. On to Bahrain!