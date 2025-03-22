Williams fined for video infringement

Williams has been fined €50,000, of which €40,000 is suspended, for its failure to provide the video files recorded by the forward and rearward facing cameras on its cars.

Summoned by the stewards, representatives of the Grove outfit were reminded about the technical directive (TD034L) issued on 19th March, which addressed the topic of bodywork flexibility in the context of Articles 3.2.2 and 3.15.1 of the Formula One Technical Regulations.

TD034L makes it clear that: 'Teams are responsible for ensuring that cameras are fitted with a suitably formatted (FAT32 or exFAT format) and empty SD card at least 10 minutes prior to the start of any session during which the cameras are to be fitted'.

It was undisputed by the team that it failed to do so, the Grove outfit explaining that the reason for the failure was apparently the team's belief that the cameras would come fitted with SD cards supplied by the FIA, so they did not check if they did, apparently relying on an email from the FIA Technical Delegate to one team member that suggested that the teams could supply their own SD cards.

The team noticed during the middle of the session that there was a red flashing light in the cameras and reported this to the Technical Delegate. However, they did not know what the flashing light meant and in any event, it was too late to fit the SD card(s) by then.

When the absence of the SD cards was discovered after the session, the team did not report the fact of their failure to install the SD cards to the Technical Delegate.

For avoidance of doubt, there was no suggestion that the wings were not in compliance with the bodywork flexibility requirements under the Technical Regulations.

Nevertheless, given that TD034L was clear in placing the responsibility for ensuring that the cameras were fitted with the empty SD card on the team, it was equally clear that the team was not in compliance with the directions.

The stewards therefore found that the team had infringed Article 12.1.1i of the ISC and imposed a fine of €50,000 on the team of which €40,000 would be suspended until 31st December 2025, subject to the team not committing a similar infringement.

"We had concerns over the cameras not working in FP1," said the team in a statement, "and as a result were in dialogue with the FIA throughout the session.

"Following the session, the FIA and ourselves have reviewed all procedures, and we can confirm that the failure to provide footage in the allotted time was down to a miscommunication, and internal processes will be addressed as a result so that this does not reoccur.

"For completeness we provided all footage as requested in Melbourne with no issue and will continue to support the FIA and provide all required footage in a timely manner going forwards.

"We have no concerns over the legality of our wing," insisted the Grove outfit. "It is the same wing we ran in Melbourne, is fully compliant and we did not have to make any adjustments further to the issuing of the new TD.

"Yesterday's issue was procedural, and we are confident that we will provide all future recordings without issue.

"We understand that to ensure fair policing of technical regulations the FIA issued the resulting fine and we thank them for the constructive conversations and measured handling of this matter."