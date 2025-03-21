Site logo

Williams summoned by stewards

21/03/2025

Williams have been summoned by the Shanghai stewards for failing to produce wing video footage.

Following the Sprint Shootout, the Grove outfit was summoned by the stewards for a breach of Article 1.6 of the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations.

Namely that the team failed to provide the video files recorded by the wireless forward and rearward facing cameras within one hour after the end of the first free practice session, as described in the procedure "Additional Diagnostic" of the Technical Directive TD034L.

The video files recorded by these cameras are used to monitor compliance with the first paragraph of Article 3.2.2 and furthermore as referred to in Article 3.15.16 of the 2025 Formula One Technical Regulations.

The failure to provide the footage comes at a time talk of flexing continues to dominate in the paddock, and days after the FIA announced plans to carry out stricter tests on rear wings from this weekend.

The recent Technical Directive mandates that rear wings can flex no more than 0.5mm under a 75kg vertical load test, which is down from 0.7mm, though there is a 0.25mm tolerance for this weekend only.

As it stands, the breach is merely procedural and there is no suggestion that the wings on the Grove outfit's cars are in contravention of the rules. Indeed, the hearing will not take place until Saturday morning.

