Chinese Grand Prix: Practice & Sprint Shootout notes - Williams

21/03/2025

Alex Albon: I'm pretty happy, but I think we have a bit of work to do with the car.

This track isn't quite suiting us at the minute so we need to make a few changes. It's not that easy to know what to do with the tyres, they're quite sensitive. Long corners, like those here in China, tend to make the tyres work harder. It's hard to get them to a good place and it feels like you have to manage them, and overmanage them in many ways. We'll do some work overnight and try to come back stronger tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz: I've struggled all day with the balance and both sessions have been quite tough. In Sprint Qualy we had a few issues, including a weird feeling with the seat that we'll look into, but overall it comes down to me still not feeling at home in the car. I still have to learn and understand many things about it and I know with more mileage, it will come. Hopefully tomorrow we can put everything together and improve today's result for Sunday.

