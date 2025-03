Australian Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: Definitely a positive Friday for us, with FP1 quite strong.

FP2, we didn't manage to find performance on the Soft tyre, so we need to look into this ahead of Qualifying tomorrow. If we manage to unlock some performance on the Softs, then I think we can be competitive. The field is extremely tight, with various teams doing some very fast laps, so I think tomorrow it will be all about executing a clean Qualifying and seeing where that takes us.

Alex Albon: We had an issue with the brakes in FP1 but were able to fix that after the session and settled into it more. By the end of FP2 I was in a fairly good place, but we lost performance to our rivals on the Soft tyre, so we need to understand why as it doesn't feel right and it's important to get on top of that ahead of Qualifying. On the Medium tyre, I feel we would comfortably be in Q3, but the Softs have changed a bit from last year and we are just trying to understand them. All being said, not a bad start today.