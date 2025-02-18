Albon urges Williams to "sacrifice" season

Looking ahead to the major regulations overhaul in 2026, Alex Albon believes Williams would benefit by essentially writing-off 2025.

On the one hand, increasing convergence suggests that we could be in for one hell of a season, with potentially four, even five, teams battling it out for the title.

However, as has been the case with other significant regulation changes in recent years, next year's overhaul could see a significant re-set, with one team or manufacturer getting it right and thereby getting a jump on its rivals that could see it benefit for one, two, three seasons or more.

Consequently, teams face a dilemma, focus on this year's championship or look ahead in the hope of being the one to get it right for 2026.

Max Noble has previously suggested that Sauber's woeful performance in 2024 may have been a deliberate ploy in order that Audi benefits from the generous wind-tunnel and CFD allowance the back-marker teams are given, and while this may not be the case, Alex Albon certainly believes that Williams should focus on the future.

"I think in terms of a result-based point of view, yes," replied Albon when asked if 2025 will be a transitional season for the team. "Because I think that every team's, I'm sure, singing from the same hymn sheet, we're always saying that '26 is the important year," he added.

"When you look at it in terms of a general point of view, look how Red Bull got it right and had the head start for three years, four years," he continued. "Only now has McLaren finally caught up.

"2026 is so important to get right, if you start on the back foot, it's so hard to catch up again," he admitted.

"I think we are still in a very good place, but we just want to get ourselves in an even better place for 2026. That's really... I don't want to keep saying we're sacrificing this year for next year, but this year is definitely a time to do that."

However, the Thai driver doesn't believe 2025 should be completely written-off.

"There is an eye on this year," he said. "We still want to perform.

"We changed the philosophy... I talked about it before last year and we changed the car quite a lot. We changed the DNA of the car quite a lot.

"It improved many areas, but it also exposed and created some weaknesses in our car. This year, we've been exploring those areas and tried to fix them.

" I think if we can understand that this year and understand the sensitivities of the car and the areas that we really need to put all our resources in, almost in terms of a conceptual point of view, it's going to put us in a really good spot for next year."