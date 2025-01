Newey fears one team domination in 2026

Design guru Adrian Newey fears that one team will come out on top following the rules overhaul in 2026.

In 2014, the new engine formula saw Mercedes come out on top, while Newey and Red Bull were best prepared in 2022.

However, next year sees both the engine and chassis regulations overhauled and Newey fears that as was the case in 2014 and 2022 one team will get it right from the outset, with the manufacturer teams most likely to lead the way.

"The reality is I can't remember another time in Formula 1 when both the chassis regulations and the regulations have changed simultaneously," he tells Auto Motor und Sport. "And in this case the chassis regulations have been very much written to try to compensate, let's say, for the power unit regulations.

"So, it's an extra dimension," he adds. "I think engine manufacturers will have learnt to an extent on the lack of preparation that the rivals to Mercedes did prior to that change (2014) but there has to be a chance that one manufacturer will come out well on top and it'll become a power unit-dominated regulation, at least to start with."

Of course, for 2026 Newey's team, Aston Martin, drops Mercedes in favour of Honda, which, despite a nightmare start under the 2014 regulations eventually came good, scoring 64 wins to Mercedes 124. In those eleven seasons, Ferrari scored 24 wins and Renault just 16.

As the sport seeks to become ever more sustainable, from 2026 the MGU-H is ditched, while the split between ICE and electric power will be a full 50/50 split.

"There's a chance, if it's on the combustion engine side of it that somebody comes up with a dominant combustion engine, that will last through the length of the formula," warns Newey. "Because the way the regulations are written, it's quite difficult for people who are behind to catch up. If it's on the electrical side, then there's much more ability to catch up if you're behind."