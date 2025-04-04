Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Williams

Carlos Sainz: An eventful Friday here in Suzuka.

During FP1 we managed to test a few things on the car and do some good running. However, FP2 was very disrupted and I really couldn't get a proper read of the things we wanted to try out, although it seemed we were working in the right direction. It's going to be a hectic FP3 for everyone tomorrow, there's a lot of things to try and the wind direction is going to change, so the cars may feel very different compared to today. I hope Jack is feeling well after his incident and tomorrow he can be back at it.

Alex Albon: I think we need the sprinklers out! We maybe weren't as quick as we wanted to be but today has been very disjointed. We know where we need to improve though, so we'll do some tuning overnight. I'm feeling good in the car, I'm confident and I hope we can score some points this weekend.