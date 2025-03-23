Chinese Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: It's great to walk away from the first two races of the championship with points on the board.

I'm proud of how the team worked together to deliver a good car today considering the problems we had in the Sprint Race. With Carlos, he has won a race more recently than anyone else in this team and he knows how to do this; it's our responsibility to make sure we keep working with him and adapting to get the best out of him.

Alex Albon: Considering the Sprint race, today was a huge step for us and it shows the progress we've made as a team. It shows us that we can fix issues that we have on our car, which is a huge improvement on where we were last year. We learnt a lot from yesterday to today, and we can use these learnings now for a lot of races that we go to for the rest of the year. It's very valuable. This track has historically not really suited us, but we still got points! I'm very happy.

Carlos Sainz: It's been a strange and very tough weekend on my side. To be honest, I'm a bit puzzled because since I jumped in the car in testing in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, I was quick straight away, but I don't know where the pace and that feeling with the car has gone. Today we got the strategy right but lacked the pace to move forward, and fuel saving didn't help either. We have ten days now to analyse everything and put a plan in place to come back stronger in Japan. Head down and let's keep pushing.