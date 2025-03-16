Australian Grand Prix: Race team notes - Williams

James Vowles, Team Principal: What an incredible feeling! We reflect on where we were twelve months ago and it's just a world of difference.

Well done to Alex - a solid drive from start to finish, defending against really great drivers behind him and didn't put a foot wrong. In the case of Carlos, it was tricky conditions out there, but we can see that as he did an upshift at a difficult time, on a difficult part of the track, the car spun. We need to look at that all together as clearly, we could have two cars in the points today. I'm unbelievably proud of this team and I can't wait to get to Shanghai in just a few days. I'm looking forward to what we can do across the remainder of the season.

Alex Albon: I'm really happy. It was such a crazy race, I'm still trying to get my head around it! It's fantastic for the team - a P5 is very special and may not come around many times this year. Our strategist did an amazing job. Honestly, it was so difficult out there; these conditions are typically what we hate and, despite all of that, we were still one of the strongest midfield runners out there. Points like today mean a lot and I'm positive about what's to come. We're a very bonded team, it was great to have Carlos helping on the pit wall too. This is for everyone at Grove, for all their work.

Carlos Sainz: First of all, a massive congratulations to Alex and the team; he did a great job and started off our season on the right foot. For me, we've looked at the data and could quickly spot what happened, so this leaves me calmer about the situation. Without going into details, it's related to the upshifts when in Safety Car Mode. I'm obviously frustrated about it and feel sorry for everyone in the team. I spent the rest of the race trying to help on the radio and I'm happy I could at least participate in that way. Thankfully China is already next weekend and I can't wait to jump back in the car.