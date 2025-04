Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Williams

Alex Albon: Racing in Japan is always a highlight for me. I absolutely love the country, the culture, and the fans. Suzuka is definitely one of my favourite tracks on the calendar!

We're super focused and motivated going into this triple header. We've had such a strong start to the season and the feeling within the team is great right now. Everyone is working together really well, and that positive energy is crucial for these back-to-back races. We're all pushing in the same direction, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve.

Carlos Sainz: As we head to Japan for what will be the start of the triple header, I've been working with the team since China to try to further understand the car characteristics at the first two races and try unlocking something extra for the upcoming races.

Suzuka is an incredible circuit to drive and one that we all love racing at. It's one of my favourite venues of the season and you can always count on the welcoming Japanese fans to brighten our stay! I'm looking forward to putting together a solid weekend with the team and starting the first triple header of the year on the right foot!