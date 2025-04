Japanese Grand Prix: Preview - Alpine

Ryo Hirakawa will replace Jack Doohan in FP1 at Suzuka this weekend, in his role as test and reserve driver for Alpine.

Pierre Gasly: "After two challenging races to start the season, where opportunities were there to be taken, I'm looking forward to getting back racing again for the first triple-header of the year. It was, of course, disappointing to receive the disqualification in Shanghai for a technical infringement, especially considering we were just outside the top 10, but we are aiming to recover this weekend in Japan, a country I know very well - and love - from my time in Super Formula. Suzuka is one of the great racetracks in Formula One, the "Esses" in the first sector is one of the best combinations to drive all year - it's a high-speed, technical challenge which really tests the car and drivers. The fans in Japan are one-of-a-kind too which makes the event even more special."

Jack Doohan: "It has been great to have a week off to regroup as a team after a tough start to the season. Pierre and I have spent some time at the factory debriefing from the first two rounds and preparing for the upcoming triple header starting with Japan. I am a big fan of the food and the culture in Japan, and I love making a stop in Tokyo to experience the culture and atmosphere there. The circuit is one I particularly love. I have raced there previously in Asian F3, but this will be my first time experiencing it in Formula One machinery which will provide a whole new challenge with its high speed and high-risk high-reward nature. I'll be in the car from Free Practice 2 as Ryo drives in Free Practice 1. He has a lot of experience here so it will be good to take some of that knowledge for the weekend. The aim will be to make the most of the weekend and score some all-important points for the team."

Ryo Hirakawa: "I'm very excited, I can't wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend. I'm looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula One in Japan. Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can't wait. I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I'm going to enjoy the moment. Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on set up. I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support."