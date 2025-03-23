Leclerc and Gasly referred to stewards

Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have been referred to the Shanghai stewards after their cars failed to meet the minimum weight.

After the race, Leclerc's Ferrari was weighed and its weight was 800.0 kg, which is the minimum weight required by TR Article 4.1.

As the front wing was damaged (the missing front wing endplate was recovered and weighed with the car), the car was re-weighed with an official spare front wing assembly and its weight was 800.5 kg.

After this, fuel was drained out of the car and 2.0 litres of fuel were removed. The car was drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in its legality document.

The car was weighed again on the FIA scales (with the official spare front wing assembly of car 16) and the weight was 799.0 kg. The calibration of the scales was confirmed and witnessed by Ferrari.

The spare front wing was 0.2 kg heavier than the damaged one used during the race.

As this is 1.0 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, which has to be respected at all times during the competition, this has been referred to the stewards.

In Gasly's case his Alpine was weighed and its weight was 800.0 kg. After this, a fuel mass check was carried out and 1.1 kg of fuel was removed.

The car was drained according to the draining procedure submitted by the team in their legality document.

The car was weighed again on the FIA scales and the weight was 799.0 kg and the calibration of the scales was confirmed and witnessed by the French team.

As this is 1.0 kg below the minimum weight requested in TR Article 4.1, this has also been referred to the stewards.

Such breaches usually result in disqualification.