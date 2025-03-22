Chinese Grand Prix: Sprint & Qualifying team notes - Alpine

Today in numbers:

Sprint Race: Pierre started from P17 on Used Mediums, finished P12. Fastest Lap: (1min 37.481secs) Jack started from P16 on Used Mediums, finished P20. Fastest Lap: (1min 37.686secs)



Qualifying: Pierre P16 (1min 31.992secs); Jack P18 (1min 32.092secs)

Pierre Gasly: "It has been a challenging Saturday as a team but one where we have learned a lot and there are definitely some things we can take into tomorrow's race when it counts. It was an exciting Sprint Race this morning even if we started too far back to really be in contention for the points. We gained five positions, made some nice moves and, importantly, learned some lessons on the tyres ahead of Sunday's race. In Qualifying, in the afternoon, we seemed to lack pace and we need to understand why. It's very tight on the timesheets and very fine margins make a big difference in terms of our end position. We will see what opportunities come tomorrow and aim to gain some places up towards the points."

Jack Doohan: "Overall, it has been quite a tough day and we will regroup as a team and focus on having a more positive one tomorrow. This morning's Sprint Race was one where we focused on learning about the tyres and, in the end, it was a difficult one to make progress with the DRS train and quite high tyre degradation. We learned a lot from the session in preparation for Sunday's race. We tried to maximise what we could in Qualifying despite less than optimal circumstances on the out lap and quite tight timing amongst a number of cars ahead of the final run. We will analyse everything as a team and, importantly, focus straight away on tomorrow and see how we can try and make our way up the field."

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal: "The field is so competitive and condensed, which showed in both the Sprint and in Qualifying, with 15 cars separately by less than one second this afternoon. We fell the wrong side of it in Qualifying today and ultimately are missing a little at this track, particularly over a single lap. With how tight the field spread is, it really exacerbates the result in either direction, if you hook a lap up or are a little bit off it. From looking at the Sprint, I think we have a better car in race trim and with high degradation expected tomorrow, we hope we can capitalise on that in the Grand Prix tomorrow and make some progress."